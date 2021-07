At 6'4 234, "Megatron" is a dual-threat as a receiver and a blocker.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sam Pittman reeled in yet another big fish this summer as Arkansas landed Tyrus Washington on July 7th. Washington is a 3-star tight end out of Lee County, Georgia.

Nick Walters visits with the versatile, 3-down player to hear why he chose to be a Hog and what he sees his fit being on the Hill.