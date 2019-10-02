Update on Arkansas’ Freshmen on Defense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ defensive assistants other than John Chavis, the coordinator, met with the media following Tuesday’s practice.

The assistant coaches provided some updates on many of the true freshmen on defense. Some are playing while others haven’t seen any action.

But here’s some updates on the freshmen that was mentioned by the assistant coaches.

Q: What about the freshmen defensive ends?

Steve Caldwell: “Well, we have have talent. We’ve got to keep playing honestly and getting better. (Mataio) Soli, I’m looking forward to hopefully he’ll get that big ball off his hand in the next couple of weeks. I think he can play better than he’s been playing because he can escape blocks better when he gets that off. Collin Clay, he’s a load out there. He made a couple of big plays early in the game, and just getting consistency out of those guys and hopefully we’ll have Zach (Williams) back week after next. I’m still wanting to get Eric (Gregory) in the game and just have not got Eric in yet to let him play. But those are four young guys that I’m looking forward to spending a lot of time with in the future.”

Q: It seems they have been thrown into the fire in part because of injuries?

Caldwell: “I think the most impressive thing is just the fact that they haven’t backed down from anything. Especially Collin, Soli and Zach those are the three guys that have played. They go play down at Ole Miss and then they play at A&M and it doesn’t bother them. The stage isn’t too big for them, so we’ve got to keep growing and getting stronger and be better technique players and more consistent about what we’re doing.”

Q: How did Williams look at practice today since he’s coming off the knee injury against Ole Miss?

Caldwell: “I thought he moved around real well. We’re just not going to put any pressure on that knee as far as making contact with somebody probably until next Monday. I think he’ll be ready for Kentucky. That’s my plan.”

Q: With Eric Gregory is it just a matter of finding snaps for him?

Caldwell: “It is, it’s finding snaps. He got a little behind when he was hurt those first few weeks, then he came in and he’s been practicing well, it’s just me finding the right spot to get him in the game.”

Q: How is Soli handling starting and playing with that big club on his broken hand?

Caldwell: “To me, and it goes back to what I was saying earlier, the stage isn’t too big for that kid. He goes in and the pain is not too much for him. You don’t find many 18 year olds that you put in this league at that position that just keep on going and playing. He’s been playing more snaps. Every time I walk out of a ball game I’m like, ‘God dog, I played him too much.’ He played 53 snaps the other day and Gabe played 43. I need to get them all down in the 40s.”

Q: How’s Enoch Jackson and Taurean Carter doing in practice?

Kenny Ingram: “They’re coming along. They progressing and getting better at some things. They’re still growing and adjusting as freshmen. But they’re doing fine.

Q: How is Marcus Miller doing?

Ingram: “He’s a guy that was a little bit ahead of some of the other guys coming in. We’re just looking for the right opportunity and right chance to get him some experience out there on the field.”

Q: Greg Brooks has been starting at nickel how’s that going?

Ron Cooper: “You know what, this week was probably his best game. His factor grade. He plays probably one of the hardest positions on defense. Nickel is a combination linebacker, corner, slot cover guy and combination safety. He’s learned. He played better. We’ve got to keep getting him better. But he played better this past week.”

Q: Jalen Catalon and the young guys how much can you play them?

Cooper: “I told Jalen today we’re going to figure out a rotation to where some of the guys that are backups, that I’m going to name the — When you get into a game sometimes it gets tough. I’m going to name the series. You’re going in this series, no matter what. This series you’re going in the second half. They know it going into the game. Guys know and it helps me with getting out of the flow of the game. I’m thinking of what’s next, making adjustments so you forget about sometimes the substitutions. But we’ve got to get some of the backups in the game, just to get them some experience. At the same time we’ve got a group of guys that played all 70 plays this past weekend. That’s too many to play.”

Q: What has held Catalon back from playing more?

Cooper: “Well he’s played. He’s played. I got him in a couple of times. He’s gotten better. Again, he plays the boundary safety. If you remember last year, you guys may have asked me that when Joe (Foucha) was trying to learn it. The safety position and the nickel are two of the hardest. They direct. They’re the quarterbacks so you don’t look around this conference and see a lot of freshmen safeties playing on any team. But he’s come along in practice real well. I’m excited for him. He will play.”

Q: How has Brooks grown?

Cooper: “Greg has definitely gotten better. He had a hard game two games ago I think. We did some things technique- and fundamental- and alignment-wise to help last week and it totally helped. That position has been a position in this defense that’s been mastered by a couple of really good players. I’ve only played one as a true freshman and that’s Tyrann Mathieu. He played it and played it really well. Other than that, it’s taken some guys one or two years to get it. He’s the second freshman I’ve sort of put in there doing it over time, so I’m pleased with his progress. There’s some more guys we can work in there. Like I said, I need to work Micahh (Smith) a little bit more in there. That’s a position that has to be able to cover, has to be able to play zone, has to be able to play man with no help at times. I always say when you don’t see the ball going over his head or him chasing it down, he’s really taking care of business and you didn’t see that a lot this week, so business was taken care of.”

Q: How about Jalen Catalon, Devin Bush and Malik Chavis?

Mark Smith: “All three of those guys are so far along from there they were when we started. Devin, of course, was here during the spring so he has a little bit more time that he has been here. But from when they got here, from whenever that was, to where they are now has been dramatic in those guys and there was a real emphasis on those guys out in practice today to really strain them a little bit more and see where we are going to go. I think we can expect to see some more things from them from where on out.”