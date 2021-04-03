Unofficial Razorback Stats From Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its second scrimmage of the spring and will be the final one prior to the spring game on April 17.

The stats below are unofficial, but should be reasonably close to the actual ones.

Passing

KJ Jefferson, 12-20, 84 yards, 1 touchdown (Had another 75-yard TD pass to Mike Woods called back due to ineligible receiver down the field)

Malik Hornsby, 9-24, 102 yards, 1 interception

Lucas Coley, 6-8, 68 yards, 1 touchdown

John Stephen Jones, 5-6, 58 yards

Kade Renfro, 1-5, 13 yards

Rushing

Trelon Smith, 7-21

Rocket Sanders, 9-28, 1 touchdown

T.J. Hammonds, 2-75, 1 touchdown

Dominique Johnson, 8-36, 1 touchdown

Donte Buckner, 6-22, 1 touchdown

Josh Oglesby, 3-24

Reid Turner, 3-8

Treylon Burks, 1- (-3)

Malik Hornsby, 8-58

KJ Jefferson, 2-8

John Stephen Jones, 2- (-7)

Lucas Coley, 1-19

Receiving

Ketron Jackson, 2-22

Kendall Catalon, 2-31

Trey Knox, 1-5

Mike Woods, 3-23

Jaquayln Crawford, 1-16

Treylon Burks, 2-24, 1 touchdown

John David White, 3-28

Tyson Morris, 1-4

Karch Gardiner, 3-12

Darin Turner, 1-30

Trelon Smith, 4-23

Donte Buckner, 1-8

Harper Cole, 1-21

Blake Kern, 2-10

Hudson Henry, 3-55

Zach Lee, 1-16, 1 touchdown

Josh Oglesby, 1-3

Scoring

T.J. Hammonds, 73-yard touchdown run, Cameron Little PAT

Matthew Phillips, 38-yard field goal

Matthew Phillips, 43-yard field goal

Matthew Phillips, 47-yard field goal

Lucas Coley passing 16 yards to TE Zach Lee

Dominique Johnson, 11-yard touchdown run

Rocket Sanders, 19-yard touchdown run

KJ Jefferson passing 8 yards to Treylon Burks

Matthew Phillips, 46-yard field goal

Defensive Notes

Simeon Blair had an interception

Jashaud Stewart recovered a fumble

Dorian Gerald had a good day causing negative yardage plays for the offense