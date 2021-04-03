Unofficial Razorback Stats From Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its second scrimmage of the spring and will be the final one prior to the spring game on April 17.
The stats below are unofficial, but should be reasonably close to the actual ones.
Passing
KJ Jefferson, 12-20, 84 yards, 1 touchdown (Had another 75-yard TD pass to Mike Woods called back due to ineligible receiver down the field)
Malik Hornsby, 9-24, 102 yards, 1 interception
Lucas Coley, 6-8, 68 yards, 1 touchdown
John Stephen Jones, 5-6, 58 yards
Kade Renfro, 1-5, 13 yards
Rushing
Trelon Smith, 7-21
Rocket Sanders, 9-28, 1 touchdown
T.J. Hammonds, 2-75, 1 touchdown
Dominique Johnson, 8-36, 1 touchdown
Donte Buckner, 6-22, 1 touchdown
Josh Oglesby, 3-24
Reid Turner, 3-8
Treylon Burks, 1- (-3)
Malik Hornsby, 8-58
KJ Jefferson, 2-8
John Stephen Jones, 2- (-7)
Lucas Coley, 1-19
Receiving
Ketron Jackson, 2-22
Kendall Catalon, 2-31
Trey Knox, 1-5
Mike Woods, 3-23
Jaquayln Crawford, 1-16
Treylon Burks, 2-24, 1 touchdown
John David White, 3-28
Tyson Morris, 1-4
Karch Gardiner, 3-12
Darin Turner, 1-30
Trelon Smith, 4-23
Donte Buckner, 1-8
Harper Cole, 1-21
Blake Kern, 2-10
Hudson Henry, 3-55
Zach Lee, 1-16, 1 touchdown
Josh Oglesby, 1-3
Scoring
T.J. Hammonds, 73-yard touchdown run, Cameron Little PAT
Matthew Phillips, 38-yard field goal
Matthew Phillips, 43-yard field goal
Matthew Phillips, 47-yard field goal
Lucas Coley passing 16 yards to TE Zach Lee
Dominique Johnson, 11-yard touchdown run
Rocket Sanders, 19-yard touchdown run
KJ Jefferson passing 8 yards to Treylon Burks
Matthew Phillips, 46-yard field goal
Defensive Notes
Simeon Blair had an interception
Jashaud Stewart recovered a fumble
Dorian Gerald had a good day causing negative yardage plays for the offense