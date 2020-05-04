1  of  2
University of Arkansas planning to start Razorback football Sept. 5, practice starting mid-July

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Hunter Yurachek, vice chancellor and director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, told the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees at their virtual meeting on Monday officials are planning on starting Razorback football on September 5.

According to Yurachek, practice will start in mid-July.

Yurachek stressed everything officials looked at- from disinfecting the stadium, ensuring social distance with fans to having employees were personal protective equipment.

The athletic director added officials have time to make these decisions with football season still several months out.

