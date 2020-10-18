UA recruiting notebook: Hog targets headed to DFW, new ’21 UA interest, more

LITTLE ROCK — In less than a week, four of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ top recruiting targets are expected to take part in the Coach Wootten’s Top 150 Boys event in Mansfield, Texas, marking the most important evaluation opportunity of the year given that the coronavirus pandemic shut down the three major shoe circuits’ 2020 grassroots seasons.

Class of 2021s Chance Moore and Trey Alexander as well as 2022s Nick Smith, Jr. and Ramel Lloyd, Jr. — all priority Hog targets — are among the 150 players who were selected for the prestigious camp set for Saturday and Sunsday (Oct. 24-25) in Mansfield, Texas. Wootten’s 150 invitees are reportedly based on ESPN’s Top 100 prospect rankings for 2021 plus its Top 50 for 2022, and the two-day event has been billed as an evaluation platform for the 2021 McDonald’s All American game.

Two of those players — Smith (6-4 combo guard, Sylvan Hills, composite national No. 29 / 4-star prospect) and Moore (6-5 wing, McEachern School in Georgia, ESPN national No. 44 / 4-star prospect) — recently confirmed with Hogville.net that they plan to attend the event.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for me to show what I can do,” Smith said. “Just blessed to get the chance.”

Moore — in August he became Arkansas second-year head coach Eric Musselman’s first commitment for the 2021 class — just had a strong run competing in the talent-loaded Georgia Elite Fall League as he averaged 25.2 points per game through six contests. Moore is planning to sign his national letter of intent with the Razorbacks during the early signing period that begins next month.

Alexander (6-4 combo guard, Heritage Hall in Oklahoma, ESPN national No. 40 / 4-star prospect) recently named Arkansas among his Top 7 schools, a list that includes Auburn, Oklahoma, Kansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, and Grambling State.

Lloyd (6-6 point guard, Rancho Christian in Temecula, Calif., composite national No. 59 / 4-star prospect) picked up his Arkansas offer in late April and he’s had multiple phone calls, texts, and virtual meetings with the Hogs’ coaching staff spanning the last several months.

Linked here are recent highlights of 2022 Nick Smith, Jr. …

Who could use a Thursday smash reel from 2022 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 29 / 4* Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG, Sylvan Hills)?!?! Permit me to answer for you … pic.twitter.com/4ynVxd7OTR — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 15, 2020

2022 Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) handlin' his biz with the slash & rim-run finish during Thursday practice at Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/QFl0TP0pA9 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 15, 2020

2022 Arkansas target Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) blocks a shot attempt during Thursday practice at Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/9b6UYc2qPQ — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 15, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 29 / 4* Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) makes buckets at both ends during competitive drill work Thursday at Sylvan Hills practice … pic.twitter.com/hqfAplbRFS — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 15, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 29 / 4* Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) serpentines his way to a sweet paint floater during Thursday practice at Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/vmmukS3NtU — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 15, 2020

* As of last week, Arkansas has expressed interest in and inquired about 2021 Dreshaun Doyne (6-7 wing / small forward, Southern California Academy by way of Maumelle).

Doyne’s Division 1 recruitment began picking up in August, and that attention began exanding to high-major D1 programs in the past week following Doyne’s impressive showing last weekend (Oct. 10-11) at the Pangos Best of the West camp.

According to a source, Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick inquired about Doyne on Thursday.

“My head coach from school talked to the assistant coach at Arkansas about me (Thursday) but I haven’t talked to him personally,” Doyne said. “Hopefully they will reach out this weekend or sometime next week.”

Doyne said in addition to the Razorbacks, Texas A&M, San Diego State, San Diego, Louisiana Tech, Duquesne, Eastern Washington, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Oral Roberts are the schools that have begun showing interest.

During the Pangos Best of the West camp. Doyne had games of 17 points and 12 rebounds, 12 points and 10 rebounds, and 15 points and 13 rebounds (averages out to 14.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game).

“I just played good with a high motor and high energy,” Doyne sid, “also I played very aggressive on the defensive end. Some coaches called my style of play a ‘junk yard dog’ or a PB ‘passion bucket.'”

Last season, Doyne played his junior year of high school basketball at Maumelle, a program that consistently produces D1 talent, including class of 2018 big man Ibby Ali who was a member of the ’18-19 Razorbacks squad before transferring to Tulane following his freshman season.

Linked here are highlight from Doyne’s performance last weekend at the Pangos event … https://twitter.com/DreshaunDoyne1/status/1316121551557652480?s=20.

* With the recent trio of offers to Arkansans 2022 Creed Williamson (6-8 forward, Little Rock Christian Academy), 2023 Layden Blocker (6-2 point guard, Little Rock Christian Academy), and 2024 K. Annor Boateng (6-5 wing, Little Rock Central), the Arkansas Razorbacks now have 9 scholarship offers out to in-state high school prospects.

They join six others that already held Hog offers: 2022 Nick Smith, Jr. (6-4 combo guard, Sylvan Hills, composite national No. 29 / 4-star prospect); 2022 Derrian Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, Rivals.com national No. 38 / 4-star prospect); 2022 Kel’el Ware (6-11 forwrd / center, North Little Rock, Rivals.com national No. 42 / 4-star prospect); 2022 Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton, composite national No. 102 / 4-star prospect); 2022 Javion Guy-King (6-5 wing, Little Rock Mills); and 2023 Bryson Warren (6-2 combo guard, Little Rock Central).