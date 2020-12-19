UA recruiting notebook: 2022 updates (Colin Smith, in-state sleepers, highlights)

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’ pursuit of players in Dallas-Fort Worth has historically tanslated to proven success in most Razorbacks sports, and the Hoop Hogs continue to seek recruiting fortunes in the talent-rich Texas metropolis.

2022 Colin Smith (6-8 combo forward, Dallas St. Mark’s, national No. 59 / 4-star propsect according to Rivals.com) picked up his Hog offer on July 1, and as 2020 winds down Smith confirmed on Thursday that he maintains contact with Arkansas’ coaching staff.

“We talk regularly and I get well wishes before games and they are the only school that provides a play-by-play breakdown of my games,” Smith said of the nature of his ongoing recruitment by the Hogs’ coaching staff.

Smith is averaging a double-double through two games: 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks for 2-0 St. Mark’s. Hog fans likely remember the St. Mark’s program for producing 5-star combo forward Harrison Ingram, who had the Hogs high on his list of potential college destinations before committing to Stanford.

“We have only played two games so far,” Smith said. “We started the season with only three practices and we are required to play in masks.”

Smith holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, UCLA, Michigan, Baylor, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas Tech, Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, TCU, Georgetown, and SMU with North Carolina and Purdue showing strong interest.

“UNC says they want to see me in person,” Smith said. “Love my game and versatility but haven’t been able to see me live and that’s one of the things they do before offering any prospects.”

Smith — he included the Hogs among 12 teams he said are recruiting him the hardest — is in no hurry to name a list of finalists let alone announce a commitment.

“I will probably cut it either before the summer or after,” Smith said. “I don’t really have a concrete commit timeline. Covid has really hindered some of the visits and things my family and I had planned.”

Smith is long, skilled, and a smooth offensive finisher at all three levels.

* Much has been made of the six 2022 in-state prospects who hold offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks — Hogs commit Joseph Pinion of Morrilton, Nick Smith, Jr. of Sylvan Hills, Derrian Ford of Magnolia, Kel’el Ware of North Little Rock, Creed Williamson of Little Rock Christian Academy, and Javion Guy-King of Little Rock Mills — but there are plenty more NCAA Division 1 caliber prospects in the junior class with some on the fringes of potentially emerging as high-major prospects.

The foursome of Henry Cowles (6-9 forward, Morrilton), Carl Daughtery, Jr. (6-3 combo guard, Maumelle), Jabari West. Jr. (6-8 forward, Hot Springs), and Corey Williams, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fayetteville) are just a few additional prospects from a talent-rich in-state class of 2022 to keep an eye on as they develop and progress.

Cowles has spoken directly with or drawn interest from coaches at Arkansas, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, TCU, Ole Miss, DePaul, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Central Arkansas, Oral Roberts, South Alabama, Liberty, Elon, and Southern Arkansas. He’s averaging 16 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game at Morrilton (4-4), where he plays alongside Pinion.

Daughtery is a talented and fierce combo guard who’s added an effective volume three-point shooting game to his offensive aresenal. He’s averaging 18.4 points (41% shooting from 3), 5 rebounds, and 3 assists for 5-2 Maumelle. He recently picked up his first D1 offer from UCA.

West is a long, bouncy forward who plays above the rim as a rebounder, finisher, and rim-protector, and his face-up mid-range game is emerging. West holds D1 offers from UCA and Arkansas-Pine Bluff with St. John’s and Missouri among the high-major programs showing interest.

Williams is a sharpshooter from distance but also has a determined slash-and-finish game. The son of Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams, CJ Williams is averaging 22.8 points through six games at Fayetteville. He has a D1 offer from Alcorn State with several more D1 progams showing interest and recruiting him.

* Reminder that 2022 Arkansas offer Ramel Lloyd, Jr. (6-6 combo guard, Rancho Christian in Temecula, Calif., composite national No. 60 / 4-star prospect) is expected to announce his top 10 schools on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Lloyd recently had a virtual meeting with Arkansas coaches (you can read his thoughts on that by clicking the link below to my Dec. 1 version of the Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook).

* Last week we reported on several big-time in-state matchups between 6 Arkansas offers from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 classes, but we failed to include links to highlights from those games. For details on the matchups, click the link below to my Hoop Hogs recruiting notebook published on Saturday, Dec. 12. And to finally see the highlights from those games of Pinion, Smith, Williamson, 2023s Bryson Warren and Layden Blocker, and 2024 K. Annor Boateng, here are the links to those …

Cash $$$ deposit! '22 Arkansas commit & Nat'l No. 105 / 4* Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) drives left for pull-up 3-ball … he has 7 pts (3-4 FGs, incl 1-2 from 3) & 3 rbs as Morrilton leads LRCentral, 9-7, midway 1st Q … '23 Hog offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish w/3p pic.twitter.com/dfUkHJiwwn — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

It's not just that he can shoot, but there's just an air of confidence every time '22 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 pulls the trigger! He beats the 1st Q horn here from deep & has 13 pts (5-6 FGs, incl 3-4 from 3) to go w/3 rbs, but LRCentral leads Morrilton 18-17 pic.twitter.com/h4VUggXBxs — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

'22 Arkansas commit & Nat'l No. 105 / 4* Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) gets the double-clutch-&-1 here … he has 19 pts (7-11 FGs, incl 4-7 from 3, & 1-1 FT), 5 rb, 2 stl but Morrilton trails LRCentral, 35-29, at half; '23 Hog offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish w/12 pts pic.twitter.com/J5ejO1qPtR — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

How good is '22 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion's @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing, Morrilton) as a passer? Check out this perfectly placed laser entry to '22 Henry Cowles @HenryCowles for the lay-in … pic.twitter.com/DsjzyOwreU — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

Steal, push, & dime courtesy of '22 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing, Morrilton) … pic.twitter.com/vqILrDIc5y — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

2022 Arkansas commit & Nat'l No. 105 / 4* Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing, Morrilton) is truly a gifted passer … here's a needle-threading 40-foot dime that resulted in a transition bucket by '21 Brock Hendrix @brockhendrix_3 … just 1 of 7 asts for Pinion vs. LRCentral pic.twitter.com/I0EKXnnXT5 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

2022 Arkansas commit & Nat'l No. 105 / 4* Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing, Morrilton) is so … damn … good! A no doubt a Top 25-50 talent … pic.twitter.com/zBiidEljQa — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

Heads-up tip pass for the hockey assist by '22 Arkansas commit Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing, Morrilton) … pic.twitter.com/fBDtN7WKsx — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

'22 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) hits a triple as Sylvan Hills jumps out 3-0 over '22 Arkansas commit & Nat'l Top 100 Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) & Morrilton on Friday … pic.twitter.com/jC5rsLAtOu — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 5, 2020

'22 Arkansas offer & Nat'l No. 25 Nick Smith, Jr. @ntsmith1402 (6-4 CG) w/15 pts, 5 rbs, & 2 asts as Sylvan Hills leads visiting Morrilton, 38-36, at halftime … '22 Arkansas commit & Nat'l Top 100 Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) w/2 pts, 4 asts, 2 rbs, 2 stls, 1 blk … pic.twitter.com/VJdogt40zX — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 5, 2020

Reel belongs to 2022 Arkansas commit & Nat'l No. 105 / 4* Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) … slick drive-&-dime in the paint, defensive rebound, then foul during transition push leads to 2-of-2 from the FT line as visiting Morrilton trails only 38-36 at Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/Jh24zSR3A6 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 5, 2020

2022 Arkansas commit & Nat'l Top 100 Joseph Pinion @josephpinion2 (6-6 wing) is up to 12 pts (incl this Larry Bird-esque catch-turn-&-shoot bomb) to go w/5 asts, 3 rbs, 3 stls, 1 blk as Morrilton has grabbed a 53-48 lead in the 3rd Q over host Sylvan Hills … pic.twitter.com/fXqDfZrMZa — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 5, 2020

'24 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing / SF) erases a shot, gathers & goes before passing ahead to '23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish who finishes in transition … Warren has 16 pts & Boateng has 13 pts & 7 rbs as LRCentral leads, 52-39, end 3rd Q pic.twitter.com/RAFw9orEPU — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) drains the 15-footer as LRCentral leads Morrilton, 59-54, w/2 mins to play … Warren has 20 pts … pic.twitter.com/Vj0m5wnZDJ — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

Defense! 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG, LRCentral) forces the 5-second-call turnover on Morrilton on Thursday … Warren also collected 5 stls to go w/his 20 pts,7 rbs, & 3 stls in a 61-56 win … pic.twitter.com/auzQiMO53s — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

'23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) rips 1 of his 5 stls and '24 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing / SF) gets another putback … part of LRCentral's 61-56 win Thursday at Morrilton … pic.twitter.com/MC907J5PAX — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) leads all scorers w/7 pts (3-5 FGs) but LRChristian is up on LRCentral, 20-19, early 2nd Q … Warren drains the baseline J here … pic.twitter.com/eCK1ouHsZ8 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

Future Hog hookup??? Just askin', 'cuz this inbounds lob from '23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) to '24 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing) was niiiiice … LRCentral leads LRChristian, 32-26, at halftime … pic.twitter.com/0fuolrtl8k — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) starts reel off w/a putback, then 2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) ends it w/D reb, push, & pull-up J … Warren leads all scorers w/11p as LRCentral leads LRChristian, 32-26, at half … Blocker 10p pic.twitter.com/c4NceSvkXS — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

'23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG) w/game-high 15p (incl this slick runner) as LRCentral leads LRChristian, 46-45, thru 3 Q's … '23 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) has 13p & '22 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) w/8p & 8r pic.twitter.com/41Yhn0PKNJ — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

2023 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish (6-2 PG, LRCentral) may just be the most diverse perimeter scorer in the state = strong 3-game & cold mid-range pull-up game, AND he's always smooth with the trigger … game-high 24 pts to go w/3 asts & 2 rbs on Fri at LRChristian! pic.twitter.com/FsI3nuQbZ8 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

Too strong! 2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) has 9 pts (4-6 FGs & 1-1 FTs) and 8 rbs (6 offensive) as unbeaten LRChristian has jumped on unbeaten LRMills, 17-5, w/2 mins left 1st Q … Mills, defending 4A co-champs, has won 21 straight games … pic.twitter.com/fP05KW5B19 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 9, 2020

So far, LRMills has no answer for this! '22 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) w/9 pts & 8 rbs as LRChristian leads LRMills, 17-6, at the end of the 1st Q … pic.twitter.com/cS26CqY1dI — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 9, 2020

'22 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) has 13 pts (4-6 FGs & 5-5 FTs) & 9 rbs as LRChristian leads LRMills, 32-19, at halftime Tues in matchup of 501 unbeatens … check out Creed's transition putback-&-1 in the reel … '23 Hog offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit 6p pic.twitter.com/zXkM6D6YY0 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 9, 2020

2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) scores inside to start reel & '23 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) does the same as LRChristian leads LRCentral, 17-15, after 1st Q … Williamson has 2 pts & 2 rbs, Blocker has 4 pts … pic.twitter.com/968mPB9dJY — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

'22 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) has 14 second-half pts, incl this tough layin-&-1, as LRChristian has moved ahead of LRCentral, 59-55, w/2:56 to play … Williamson has 16 pts (7-9 FGs & 2-2 FTs) & 11 rbs … pic.twitter.com/tnnC4xjpB2 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

What did '22 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) show us in this reel?



– Patience? 👍

– Right-to-pivot-spin-left drive w/excellent footwork? 👍

– Finishing touch in the mid-paint? 👍

– Decisiveness, confidence, & skill?👍



Williamson was DOMINANT w/20p & 11r in win pic.twitter.com/4hyXHaThUx — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

2-man game out high by Arkansas offers '22 Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) & '23 Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) results in a nifty drive & lay-in by Blocker … pic.twitter.com/Qdbx6YurR4 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

'23 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker @Laygogetit w/23p (incl this smash) & '22 Hog offer Creed Williamson @crdwill4 w/20p & 11r as LRChristian beat LRCentral, 74-65, on Fri … '23 Arkansas offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish w/24p & '24 Arkansas offer K Annor Boateng @annor2024 w/11p pic.twitter.com/qfWlxCrqJr — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

Love 2023 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker's @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) sticktoitiveness (yep, that's a word) as he hangs in to putback his own miss … & at other end, explosive 2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing) gobbles up the rim on a reel-worthy throwdown … pic.twitter.com/lt98y0F818 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020

2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing / SF) finishes off the glass for LRCentral … he has 4 pts & 3 rbs early … '23 Hog offer Bryson Warren @BrysonBswish has 12 pts as the Tigers lead Morrilton, 29-26, late 2nd Q … pic.twitter.com/F1sXo2YeS4 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing / SF, LRCentral) gets on the O glass for a putback … he had 13 pts (5-11 FGs & 3-3 FTs), 7 rbs, 3 stls, 2 asts, 2 blks in a 61-56 win Thurs at Morrilton … pic.twitter.com/qrPaZ3tOL1 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 4, 2020

Love 2023 Arkansas offer Layden Blocker's @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) sticktoitiveness (yep, that's a word) as he hangs in to putback his own miss … & at other end, explosive 2024 Arkansas offer K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing) gobbles up the rim on a reel-worthy throwdown … pic.twitter.com/lt98y0F818 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 12, 2020