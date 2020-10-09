UA practice notebook: Freshmen stand out week 12, Hogs back in practice facility

LITTLE ROCK — After practicing the previous two weeks on Nolan Richardson Court inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, the Arkansas Razorbacks crossed the street for a return to their basketball performance center for week 12 of practice with only 47 days remaining until the start of the 2020-21 season.

Here’s our week 12 recap …

* Head Hog Eric Musselman and his staff “tinkered” with various lineups and personnel combinations during the week, and the staff had the team work on two versions of “zone offense.” Given the vast perimeter shooting skill improvement in Arkansas’ frontline personnel — which should offer a variety of pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop options to Musselman that he did not have last season — the Hogs could face more zone defense in the coming season as teams look to disrupt two-man game opportunities.

* For the second week in a row, the Hogs went through their mile-run time trials.Once again, expectations were for players to complete the distance within pre-determined time markers based on their various position groups, and a source said junior forward Ethan Henderson stood out.

* A week ago it was the veterans who drew praise from onlookers, but this week it was the quartet of freshmen — Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, KK Robinson, and Davonte “Devo” Davis — that garnered recognition for their performances. One source bragged on the group of rookies collectively for having a strong week, while another source singled out one play — an emphatic rebound by Robinson, the 6-foot point guard from Bryant — as being a “big-time play.” One practice highlight released by the men’s basketball program earlier in the week showed Moody launching a long pass over the defense that hit junior forward Ethan Henderson in stride for one of his patented high-flying dunks (highlight linked here …

Arkansas’ freshman class was ranked as the nation’s 5th-best according to ESPN, and on a team that has 10 scholarship newcomers playing time is up for grabs.

* Film study. Two veteran Hogs — senior graduate-transfer guard Jalen Tate and third-year sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover — were featured in a couple of highlight reels from practice. In one (linked here …

Tate drove baseline for a two-handed smash over the out-stretched hands of the 7-foot-3 Vanover. In the other (linked here …

Vanover scored twice (inside and out) as he made a 3-point shot from the left wing after a feed from Tate who had penetrated deep into the lane to draw multiple defenders before kicking the ball out, followed by a Vanover lay-in after a nifty drive and wrap-around pass from fourth-year junior guard JD Notae.

A couple of quick observations after watching those brief highlights: 1) Vanover being left wide open for his 3-point make was the kind of scenario Arkansas faced in recent years due to the lack of shooting and handling ability of the Hogs’ frontline players as defenses often left Hog bigs unguarded, but that is likely to change in ’20-21 given the face-up perimeter skill of the 7-3 Vanover, 6-10 Williams, and 6-9 Vance Jackson, Jr.; and 2) Tate comes in expected to play a similar defensive role to that of graduated Jimmy Whitt, Jr., but Tate is built like (height, length, slender frame) former Hog combo guard Rashad “Ky” Madden (2012-2015), and offensively he plays more like Madden as both are pass-first facilitating combo guards whereas Whitt was more of a drive-to-mid-range-shot scorer than he was a playmaker for others.

* We’re talkin’ practice … practice. It was nearly three weeks ago when Arkansas was able to double its on-court practice time from 4 to 8 hours per week, and on Wednesday (Oct. 14) the Hoop Hogs can expand their on-court practice time to 20 hours per week. Opening day in college basketball is Nov. 25.

* Sked stuff. As the Hogs’ staff works to carve out a maximum 27-game schedule (could end up being fewer games), 18 of which will be league matchups, here are a couple of tidbits: 1) According to Tuesday reporting by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “Arkansas has dropped out of the MGM Main Event in Las Vegas;” and 2) For what it’s worth, a quick check of the website for the BOK Center in Tulsa revealed that a banner promoting the Arkansas-Oklahoma neutral-site game scheduled for Dec. 12 at the venue had been removed (first reported by Hogstats.com via Twitter on Wednesday).

* Bracket-HOG-ogy! For the second consecutive week, a Bracketology (a.k.a. projection for the 2020-21 NCAA tournament’s 68-team field) included Arkansas as a predicted 10-seed in the Big Dance. Last week it was Shelby Mast’s “Bracket W.A.G”, and this time it was renowned Bracketologist Joe Lunardi of ESPN, who on Wednesday published his first update since Aug. 10. Both projections take into account the departure of guard Isaiah Joe, who left the program on Aug. 17 to re-enter the 2020 NBA Draft. Joe along with departed guards Mason Jones (the 2019-20 Co-SEC Payer of the Year and the league’s leading scorer) and Jimmy Whitt, Jr., combined to average 52.9 points per game a season ago — that was nearly 70% of the team’s offensive production — so it serves as a positive that Arkansas continues to get preseason projections as an at-large-bid qualifier for the NCAAT in March.

* The Razorbacks had “fun” picture day last week, and this week they took official player and team photos (video linked here …

