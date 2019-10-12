Tyson Morris is Making a Name for Himself at Arkansas

Sophomore wide receiver, Tyson Morris, came to Arkansas as an unknown. But that’s not the case anymore.

With multiple injuries at wide receiver, Morris has stepped up for the Hogs and has taken on a pretty heavy workload.

“He played 50-something snaps the last game as a walk-on wide receiver..” says Chad Morris. “And he’s making catches, he’s scored some touchdowns this year. He’s made some key catches for us. A young man that’s providing great value, and he’s maximizing his opportunities when he gets them.”

Morris joined the Razorbacks as a walk-on. However, he eventually became worried and began to wonder how he would continue paying for school this year. Morris was sitting in the financial aid office when he was called to the coaches office and told he’s been put on scholarship.

“Honestly, I just love football,” says Morris. “So if I was still a walk-on right now, as long as they were letting me play, I’m cool with it. But those guys giving me a scholarship, Coach Morris and Coach Stepp reeling me in, it was just an honor. I was happy.”