FAYETTEVILLE — East Mississippi Community College safety Tyler Woodard headed to Fayetteville after his game Wednesday night against Iowa Western in Little Rock.

Woodard, 6-2, 200, left Arkansas on Friday to head to another official visit before making a decision. Woodard talked about how the visit to Arkansas went.

“The Arkansas visit was great,” Woodard said. “I enjoyed the coaches. Felt like home. Loved the facilities. They showed me around housing area and stuff. It was great. I love Arkansas.”

Woodard talked about the highlight of the entire visit.

“i would say when we went out to eat with the coaches,” Woodard said. “Everybody bonded and got along. We just talked it up. It was at the stadium. We saw the lights and everything.”

Woodard said he loved the facilities and talked how they might play a part in helping him become a better player particularly the weight room.

“Most definitely,” Woodard said. “The weight room was amazing. I feel like it was one of the longest weight rooms I’ve seen so far. A lot of stuff that can help me produce and get my skills better.”

Who have you visited and who are you going to visit?

“I will be visiting Mississippi State,” Woodard said. “I will make my decision on the 20th.”

Woodard said the visit to Arkansas boosted up their chances of landing his signature on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. He mentioned a couple of factors that would go into his decision.

“Family and talking it over with my mom,” Woodard said.

His teammate visited Arkansas with him. They were two members of one of the nation’s best secondaries and finished the No. 2 team in the nation in junior college. What would it mean to you to continue to play with Brylan Lanier?

“Most definitely,” Woodard said. “I would love to keep that same structure going on and playing with one of my former teammates. Feel like we created a good bond and with us playing together I feel like it will keep me on track and get it done.”

While Woodard is visiting Mississippi State next, Lanier is headed to NC State. So if they do opt to play together next season it will be at Arkansas.

In 2023, Woodard had 56 tackles, including 34 solo, 3.5 for loss. He also had an interception and five pass breakups.