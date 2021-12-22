Ty’Kieast Crawford future standout on Arkansas Offensive Line

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has high hopes for sophomore offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford in the future.

Crawford, 6-5, 350, transferred to Arkansas from the University of Charlotte last year. He is a former four-star recruit from Carthage (Texas) High School. Sam Pittman had praise for Crawford this week.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m seeing Ty’Kieast Crawford out there,” Pittman said. “I think he’s going to be a really good player for us. And he’s a kind of guy behind the scenes, but I think he’s going to be a really good player for us.”

That was an opinion shared by left tackle Myron Cunningham as well.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth from Ty’Kieast, not only from the bowl practice, but throughout the year,” Cunningham said. “I feel like throughout the year, he’s gotten better with each game that we’ve played and with every practice that he’s had, but especially in the bowl, I think that he’s really taking the time throughout bowl practices to sit down and try to perfect his craft, whether that’s his pass sets or just being physical in the run game.”

As a true freshman at Charlotte in 2020, he played in six games and started three of them. He played 151 snaps at right tackle for them. He didn’t allow a sack in 55 pass blocking plays.

Crawford helped lead Carthage to a perfect 16-0 record and state championship his senior season in 2019. ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports all rated him a four-star recruit and he had 19 Power 5 offers.

Crawford and the Razorbacks will take on Penn State on New Year’s Day in the Outback Bowl. The kickoff will be 11 a.m. CT and televised on ESPN2.