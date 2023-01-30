FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart has been named a preseason All-American by D1Baseball.

D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2023 season.

Tygart, who earned second-team recognition, emerged as the Razorbacks’ relief ace last season as a true freshman, posting a 3-4 record with a 3.82 ERA in 37.2 innings of work. He tallied a team-leading eight saves, including six multi-inning saves, and struck out 51 while limiting opposing hitters to a .212 batting average.

At the year’s end, the Hernando, Miss., native earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team and was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game.

Tygart is now the third Razorback to collect preseason All-America recognition entering the 2023 campaign. Pitcher Hagen Smith was named a preseason All-American by Perfect Game, while infielder Peyton Stovall received preseason All-America praise from Baseball America.

Arkansas opens the season against Texas on Friday, Feb. 17, in the College Baseball Showdown. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7 p.m. on FloSports.

For complete coverage of Arkansas baseball, follow the Hogs on Twitter (@RazorbackBSB), Instagram (@RazorbackBSB) and Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Baseball).