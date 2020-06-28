Tyas Martin Taking Careful Approach to Recruiting Since Reopening Process

MAUMELLE — Jacksonville Class of 2021 three-star defensive tackle Tyas Martin is taking a careful approach to recruiting since his decommitment from Virginia Tech.

Martin committed to Virginia Tech on April 10, but then on June 23 he opted to decommit. Martin attended the Monster Camp at Maumelle High school on Saturday though he didn’t participate in any of the drills.

Martin, 6-4, 310, talked about his new timeline for a decision.

“I’m gonna take my time right now to make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family,” Martin said. “I’m taking it day by day right now.”

Even though he decommitted from Virginia Tech he said they are still in the mix. He talked about the attention he has gotten from other schools since his decision to reopen the process.

“I’ve got a lot of highly interest,” Martin said.

Among those showing interest Martin said is Arkansas. Some recruits have messaged him on Twitter including San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, who is committed to Arkansas, and Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, who is Arkansas’ top recruiting target at that position.

“I talked to those guys daily,” Martin said smiling. “They keep in touch with me. Lucas wants me to come to Arkansas and that’s an option.”

Martin added that everything at this point is still an option. He reflected back on his junior season.

“I think it went alright,” Martin said. “I could do way more though. This season I’m coming in with a different mindset to dominate.”

The Jacksonville standout talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“My get off and first point of contact,” Martin said. “I’m quick on my feet. They just like me as an athlete.”

The COVID-19 shutdown has hampered everyone’s recruiting such as preventing visits to campus, attending camps and having coaches come by their school.

“It’s tough like you can’t go see anything and meet the coaches or none of that,” Martin said. “You’ve just got to keep in touch and keep in contact and keep talking to them. I have had some virtual visits.”

Martin said he hasn’t gotten any new offers since he decommitted from Virginia Tech only the strong interest from various schools. He holds offers to Virginia Tech, Virginia, Louisiana Tech, Kansas, Tennessee, Southern Miss and North Texas.