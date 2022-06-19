FAYETTEVILLE — Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy two-way lineman Ian Geffrard was impressed with Arkansas and has them high on his list following the weekend official visit.

Geffrard, 6-6, 350, talked about the visit after it was completed.

“I really enjoyed it,” Geffrard said. “I enjoyed the people and the place overall. The location of Arkansas. It was a great first impression the first time being in Arkansas. I really liked it.”

Geffrard is being recruited by Deke Adams for defense at Arkansas, but Cody Kennedy also is talking to him about the offensive line. He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Probably having my first interaction with Coach Adams,” Geffrard said. “Interacting with him and Coach Kennedy. Because they said if defensive line doesn’t work out me I can also play offensive line for coach Kennedy and then it’s good seeing coach (Sam) Pittman again because I remember seeing him at Georgia one time for a camp. It’s funny because he probably doesn’t remember me. It’s always a good time seeing a lot of the staff that I’ve seen that I feel like the next time I see them it will be the same feeling like happy and nostalgic or excited to just have fun with them again.”

What did the visit do for Arkansas’ chances?

“It being an official visit it made it much better I’ll say that,” Geffrard said. “The chances for Arkansas being my decision are very high. Auburn is my top school now but I would say Arkansas is very close behind if not it’s right next to it.”

Tyrus Washington was his host. He also talked about possibly visiting another SEC school soon.

“I’m trying to set up a visit to Mississippi State and from there I’ll make my decision,” Geffrard said. “I wanted to make it in December, but I realized that’s a little too late so I’m thinking October or maybe even earlier.”

On defense Geffrard had 37 tackles with 16 solo.