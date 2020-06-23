Two of State’s Top Prospects Have Reopened Recruiting Recently

FAYETTEVILLE — Har-Ber tight end Errington McRae and Jacksonville defensive tackle Tyas Martin have decommitted and reopened their recruiting. Both are members of the Class of 2021.

Martin, 6-4, 315, is a three-star defensive tackle who chose to reopen his recruiting on Tuesday. He had committed to Virginia Tech on April 10.

He holds offers from Tennessee, Southern Miss, Kansas, North Texas, Virginia, Louisiana Tech and Virginia Tech. He attended a football camp at Arkansas in the summer of 2019. Arkansas and others are reportedly interested in Martin. Arkansas currently doesn’t have any defensive linemen in the Class of 2021 committed.

McRae, 6-3, 230, committed to Arkansas State on April 25, but then decommitted on June 18.

As a junior, McRae caught 42 passes for 801 yards and six touchdowns. He also is a starter on the basketball team.

McRae holds offers from Arkansas State, UAPB, Memphis, Bowling Green, Kent State, ULM, Tennessee-Martin, Texas State, Austin Peay, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Coastal Carolina and Tulane. Arkansas and others have shown some interest. He attended a Junior Day there on Feb. 1.

