FAYETTEVILLE — A pair of Razorbacks have been named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America team.

Both linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg have been chosen to the team. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the team.

Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama at midterm. He is second in the nation with 6.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Sanders is second on the team and fourth in the SEC with 63 tackles. He has 26 solo tackles, 7.5 for loss, six quarterback hurries and three pass breakups in addition to the sacks and forced fumbles.

Stromberg anchors Arkansas’ offensive line that features the leading rusher in the SEC Rahiem “Rocket” Sanders. The speedy sophomore has rushed for 870 yards and seven touchdowns on 140 attempts. Stromberg is a four-year starter with 38 starts heading into the bye week.

Joe Moore Award

Arkansas is one of 22 teams on the midseason Joe Moore Award honor roll. The award is given each year to the nation’s top offensive line.

Arkansas’ unit is coached by Cody Kennedy, It features Stromberg at center, Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer at the guards, Luke Jones and Dalton Wagner at tackles. The Hogs have started the same five players all seven games thus far. The unit has blocked for Sanders and the other running backs as well as protected KJ Jefferson at quarterback.

Sanders, Jefferson, AJ Green, Malik Hornsby and Rashod Dubinion have all rushed for over 100 yards on the season. The Hogs have recorded a 100-yard rusher in a program-record eight consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season, including five games from Sanders this season. Behind the unit’s blocking, Arkansas ranks second in the league in rushing yards per game (240.0) while averaging 488.57 yards of total offense through seven games.

“The O-line units on the 2022 Midseason Honor Roll have caught the attention of the Voting Committee through the October 8 weekend by demonstrating many of the award criteria in a recognizable way,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award Voting Committee. “The bar will raise quickly and significantly from here, and the consistency, effort and teamwork required to earn further recognition will be how the elite units separate themselves.”

This year’s midseason honor roll includes Alabama, Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, Syracuse, Tennessee, TCU, UCLA, USC and UAB.