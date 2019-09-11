Tusk V makes his debut as newest generation of Razorback living mascot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News release) – Chances are, you have heard someone say they were “Born to be a Razorback!” However, few, if any, can lay claim to that statement more than Tusk V, the newest generation of the University of Arkansas’ live mascot program.

Tusk V was literally born to be the Razorback. Taking over for his father, Tusk IV, who retired following the 2019 NCAA Baseball Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium, Tusk V debuted as the University of Arkansas’ official live mascot at the opening football game of the 2019 season.

“Earlier this fall, Tusk V arrived on campus to carry on the longstanding legacy of the live mascot program at the University of Arkansas,” said Hunter Yurachek, vice chancellor and director of athletics. “Thanks to the tremendous loving care and extraordinary commitment of the Keith and Julie Stokes family, this beloved University of Arkansas tradition continues much to the delight of Razorbacks everywhere. The live mascot program is an integral part of our Razorback heritage. After all, we are ONE state rallied around ONE Razorback!”