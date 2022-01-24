FAYETTEVILLE — Mansfield (Texas) Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kaleb James attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day for the second week in a row.

James, 6-5, 250, who committed to Arkansas on Tuesday was present for Bixby (Okla.) four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 225, making public his pledge to Arkansas. James said Sam Pittman was elated when Hasz made the pledge.

“Yes sir. Coach Pittman was like ‘turn that damn jukebox on,'” James said. “He played some music in the team meeting room. Everyone was pumped.”

Hasz making his pledge wasn’t a surprise to James since the two have regular communication.

“I knew Luke was going to commit before he made it public to everyone because me and him have been texting,” James said. “After I committed I told him hop on board. He was like, ‘yeah lets do it.’ He hopped on board in the meeting. It was pretty big.”

For James it was his first time to be back at the UA after going public with his commitment.

“It just feels like a lot better,” James said. “You get to enjoy everything. Just take everything in knowing this will be my home for the next four years.”

Since you were aware of Hasz any other commitments in the works now?

“No I don’t have anything else right now, but I’m definitely be hitting up some of the recruits I see on Twitter and try to get them to Arkansas,” James said.

One such recruit James is now working on is his new teammate Class of 2023 four-star safety Brenden Jordan, 6-0, 185. Jordan attended both the Texas and Mississippi State games in Fayetteville last season. Jordan holds an offer to the Hogs and numerous others.

“As me being a commit to Arkansas and him being a native of Arkansas being from Little Rock I think it is I’ve been telling him he needs to make the move and come to Arkansas,” James said. “Be with family, be with me and let’s get this job done.”

As a junior while at Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, James had 105 tackles, 61 solo, 20 for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and five recovered ones.

