1  of  2
Breaking News
Clinic challenges Arkansas banning abortions during pandemic Jefferson Co. man dead after tree falls on home, authorities say
Closings
First Step-Malvern

Tulsa Booker T. Washington Defensive Back Keuan Parker Releases Top 6, Hogs Make the Cut as Expected

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington Class of 2021 three-star defensive back Keuan Parker has released his Top 6 schools.

Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Baylor, Nebraska and SMU made the cut.

Parker, 5-10, 160, attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on March 8. As a junior, Parker helped the Hornets to a 7-5 record. He has approximately 15 offers. He finished with 28 tackles, 21 solo, one for loss, a sack and two interceptions.

The Hogs re-offered him on March 7 after the previous staff offered him on June 1, 2019. Michigan State offered April 2, SMU March 8, Nebraska Oct. 17, 2019, Kansas Aug. 15, 2019, and Baylor June 1, 2019.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD