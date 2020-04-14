Tulsa Booker T. Washington Defensive Back Keuan Parker Releases Top 6, Hogs Make the Cut as Expected

FAYETTEVILLE — Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington Class of 2021 three-star defensive back Keuan Parker has released his Top 6 schools.

Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Baylor, Nebraska and SMU made the cut.

A hard grind saved me, all glory to the man above.🙏🏾☥ #Top6 pic.twitter.com/IEemPNLBY8 — Keuan Parker (@KeuanParker1) April 13, 2020

Parker, 5-10, 160, attended a Junior Day at Arkansas on March 8. As a junior, Parker helped the Hornets to a 7-5 record. He has approximately 15 offers. He finished with 28 tackles, 21 solo, one for loss, a sack and two interceptions.

The Hogs re-offered him on March 7 after the previous staff offered him on June 1, 2019. Michigan State offered April 2, SMU March 8, Nebraska Oct. 17, 2019, Kansas Aug. 15, 2019, and Baylor June 1, 2019.