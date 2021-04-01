Treylon Burks Working Hard to Improve Over Outstanding Sophomore Season

FAYETTEVILLE — It may sound scary to the opposition, but Treylon Burks is working hard to improve on the 2020 season which established him as one of the nation’s top wide receivers.

Burks has lost some weight among other things as he prepares for the 2021 season under new assistant Kenny Guiton.

“When Coach Guiton got here we talked about my weight,” Burks said. “He said he wanted me down to at least 225. I weighed in today and I was at 223. I’m getting that down a lot.”

In 2020, Burks played in nine games and caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He was listed at 232 pounds then. Burks is pleased with the spring so far after today’s eighth practice.

“It’s going pretty good for all of us,” Burks said. “I thank my teammates pushing me a whole lot. I’ve come along way since last spring due to COVID. I feel my body has changed tremendously. I just thank my teammates for pushing me every day to get to where I’m at right now.”

The Razorbacks had been off since Tuesday, March 23, due to spring break. Burks was asked if there was noticeable rust today after missing that many days?

“We came in and honestly I feel like this was one of the best practices we’ve had since spring started,” Burks said. “I feel like it was a good practice for all of us.”

Considering the players were off for basically nine days what made this practice such good one?

“We just came out executing,” Burks said. “The defense pushed us and the offense pushed the defense. We went out and we competed with each other and got each other better. I just feel like all-around good practice.”

As far as making strides to improve on 2020 in addition to losing some weight, Burks talked about some other focuses of his.

“Getting faster,” Burks said. “Getting my body weight down and toning my body up. Just prepping myself to be a better player than I was last year. Correcting the small things that will make me great. Things like that.”

With Feleipe Franks heading to the NFL it appears redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson is in the lead to replace him at quarterback. Burks likes what he has seen from Jefferson so far.

“KJ is stepping up a lot,” Burks said. “That’s one of my best friends. We grew up as freshmen together, dorm room and all that living together. I think he’s just actually bought in and put in his head I’ve got a job I need to do this job. I’m the leader of this offense and run it the way it’s supposed to be ran. I think he has bought into that and I think he’s doing a great job.”

Arkansas will return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday for a scrimmage that is once again open to the fans.