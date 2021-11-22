Treylon Burks, Injury Updates for Razorbacks, Dalton Wagner’s 2022 Status

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ fans were obviously concerned about the status of wide receiver Treylon Burks after he was helped off the field near the end of the Alabama game on Saturday, but Sam Pittman delivered some good news on Monday.

“He practiced yesterday,” Pittman said. “He’s not — he’s sore — but I believe he’ll be fine.”

That is great news for the Razorbacks with a short week to get ready for Missouri on Friday. Burks and the Hogs practiced on Sunday and it was one that left Pittman smiling.

“In all honesty, we were surprised,” Pittman said. “The practice was outstanding. We’re electing this week to go in spiders the entire week. That was not the case until yesterday’s practice. I felt like we needed to thud, bang a little bit. Obviously they run a really nice stretch play. That’s their bread and butter, they’re good in the gap schemes too, but wanted to fit it up. Because of the speed of practice last night, I felt like we could get our work done, heal up a little bit and make sure that we get our best players to Friday at 2:30. To be honest with you, the kids surprised me by how ready they were to go out and practice.”

Cornerback Hudson Clark didn’t make the trip to Alabama due to an injury.

“I think the spiders are going to help us a little bit where we might limit some guys a little bit more if they were in shells and full pads,” Pittman said. “That was another thing going into it. To answer your question Hudson practiced yesterday. He was in green. But I think we’ll be able to have him back. Other than that I think we’re …. We’re beat up, banged up a little bit which you are going to be when you make the run through Mississippi State, LSU and Alabama, but not to the point where I think it’s really going to effect us. I don’t think so. We didn’t have anyone sit out of practice … yeah we had one who sat out practice yesterday.”

Friday will be Senior Day for Arkansas and Pittman already knows of one who won’t be participating because he plans to return for his COVID season in 2022. That is starting right tackle Dalton Wagner. Pittman was asked if there will be any surprises among the group on Friday?

“Well, I don’t think so,” Pittman said. “Dalton Wagner is not going to be out there so that would be maybe a sign. But I don’t know if it really matters to be honest with you because last year all those guys walked out there and then came back. But I don’t believe. I think Dalton is the one I saw that he, not refused but he said he didn’t want to accept that. Dalton’s a really cool guy. You know he told me he was going to come back and I asked him a week or two ago – you know he went through finger surgery and all those different things – and he just said, ‘Coach I told you I was going to come back and that’s what I’m going to do.’ So there’s one. I don’t know about the rest of them. I’m sure I’ll get asked about Burks and I haven’t had time, haven’t had time to sit down with him and talk about the information that I have. We’ll see … I will this week. And we’ll see how that works out.”

Arkansas has eight other seniors, not counting the super seniors, who are eligible to return in 2022 if they choose to do so.