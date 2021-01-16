Treylon Burks Has No. 2 Grade of All Returning Wide Receivers According to PFF

FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks has the second-highest grade of all returning wide receivers in college football according to Pro Football Focus.

Burks played in nine games for the Hogs in 2020. He is rated only behind Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims.

Top returning WRs in CFB🔥 pic.twitter.com/YeVOFdp6OX — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 14, 2021

Mims has a grade of 88.9 while Burks is 82.6. They are followed, in order, by Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson at 78.8, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson 78.0 and then Indiana’s Ty Fryfogle 77.2.

Burks caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 75 yards. He was 0 of 4 passing with a pair of interceptions. Burks returned one punt for four yards.

That followed up a freshman season in 2019 when Burks also was a standout. He caught 29 passes for 475 yards and rushed nine times for 35 yards. He returned 12 punts for 130 yards and 10 kickoffs for 226 yards.

The former Warren standout is expected to have an outstanding junior season in the fall of 2021.