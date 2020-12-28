Trelon Smith Excited to Finish Season in Bowl Game at His Home

FAYETTEVILLE — Trelon Smith was a high school star at Houston (Texas) Cypress Ridge High School and now his 2020 season will end in the same city.

Smith and the Razorbacks will face TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl on Thursday in Houston’s NRG Stadium. Smith couldn’t be more excited for a game near his home after rushing 134 times for 710 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 22 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

“Oh man, I feel like this season went well for me,” Smith said. “I feel like it was a season I needed and I feel like I did a good job overall, coming in and playing behind Rakeem and stepping up to the plate after him leaving.

“It’s been a hell of a season for me. And just to finish it off in Houston, Texas, where I’m from, you can’t ask for anything better to start the new year off right.”

Due to COVID, the crowd size will be limited at the game. However Smith said he will be well represented at the game.

“It’s going to be quite to quite a few,” Smith said of tickets he needed. “It’s going to be a lot them. Right now I’ve got a lot people coming. It’s going to be a big one. I’m just excited to be back in my city to finish the season strong and try to bring this trophy back home. Having my people watching from the stands is going to be big.”

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman was asked Monday if Smith had done what he expected this season?

“Well, honestly we thought he would do what he’s done,” Pittman said. “He’s just got that makeup of he’s a tough kid that’s a hard-playing guy. We sort of saw that ever since we’ve been here, from the weight room and things of that nature. He’s had a good year. He’s tough. He’s a leader. Obviously he’s excited to go back to Houston. He’s really done about, honestly, what we expected him to do. He’s been our featured back for a while now. Hopefully he’ll have a nice game.”

Arkansas was rumored to be in consideration for bowls in Nashville, Memphis, Fort Worth and Houston. Smith was hoping for the one the Razorbacks got.

“When the bowl list came out, from the jump I was hoping it was in Texas,” Smith said. “I was hoping it would be that way. When I got the news that it was in Houston, I was just as happy as anyone in there. Just to perform in front of my family. Just to know that’s going to happen at a bowl game, we can win a trophy, that excited me. And I very excited for this moment.”

Thursday night’s game won’t be his first in the stadium, but he’s hoping for different result this time.

“Most definitely, I have played in NRG once in my lifetime,” Smith said. “My senior year in high school, third round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, I tore a ligament in my foot in that game in the second quarter. So I was out for the game.

“So coming back into this stadium, I have memories there. But I plan on coming in and just balling out and having my best game yet. Best game yet.”

Arkansas is 3-7 on the season, but enters the game on a four-game losing streak. How big would a win be in this game?

“It’s actually a huge deal,” Smith said. “You want to finish out the season strong. Doing this will set you up for next year with a clear mind. Just knowing we’ve really got something here. We can just turn it over into next year. Coming into this game, it’s huge for me. It’s huge for the coaches, for my team, to finish with a win. That’s the main goal right there. The main focus to come out and finish with a win and bring a trophy home. Then carry it over into next season.”

Senior left offensive tackle Myron Cunningham is impressed with Smith and what he has accomplished this season.

“I thought he has played great this season,” Cunningham said. “I thought he stepped up when we needed him. I thought he’s fought every game that he has been in. For him to have the chance to go back home and play his city I think he’ll have a little extra this coming Thursday.”

What impresses you the most about his game?

“He just runs hard,” Smith said. “He fights through tackles. He’s small, but he makes up for it at heart even more than you could appreciate.”

Since the game is in his home town, Smith has a recommendation on where to eat if you are going to the game.

“There’s a spot in Houston called Turkey Leg Hut,” Smith said. “They have the best ribs. Meat fall straight off the bone. If anyone comes to Houston, I advise you to try Turkey Leg Hut. It’s good.”

Speaking of good what have you seen from TCU’s defense on film?

“In terms of TCU’s defense, they have a lot of speed,” Smith said. “They have a lot of speed. Fortunately, we’re in the SEC and I’d say guys are bigger in the SEC. Their DB’s, their secondary, isn’t that big but they do have a lot of speed. It kind of reminds me of Florida. Florida had a lot of speed in the secondary. A&M had some speed in the secondary. It could be someting like that. We should have a good game, both in the run game and in the passing game.”

Smith isn’t the only Razorback excited to be back in Houston for a game. Junior wide receiver Mike Woods is also elated for the location of the game. Woods is from Magnolia (Texas) High School.

“We’ve been talking about it all week, all last week,” Smith said. “It’s good. We’re going back to the city, man. We’re going back to Houston, Texas. We’ve got a lot of family coming, both me and Mike Woods. We just have to ball out. I know Rischad “The Footwork King”, one of our trainers in Houston, he’s coming. He’s been supporting us. There’s going to be a lot of eyes out. There’s going to be a lot of eyes on us. We just want to perform and put on a great show.”

The kickoff will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday with the game televised on ESPN.