Arkansas’ leading pass rusher, Tre Williams, has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play with Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

The senior defensive lineman lead the Razorbacks with six sacks this season and is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss with 6.5. So his presence will definitely be missed by the Hogs in Tampa.

Williams was arrested for DWI early Sunday morning for DWI. That full story back be found HERE.