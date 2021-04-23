Tre Emory Talks Arkansas Official Visit, Recruiting Process, Much More

FAYETTEVILLE — Mount Pleasant (Texas) Class of 2022 defensive tackle Tre Emory has a busy June planned.

Emory, 6-4, 300, will take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of June 25-27, He’s being recruited by Kendal Briles and also Jermial Ashley.

“I started to write down my list of visits,” Emory said. “I always knew Arkansas would be one because this whole process has been awesome. The coaching staff is amazing. Coach (Sam) Pittman along with Coach Briles has just shown me love. I always knew Arkansas would be a place I wanted to visit.”

Emory named a Top 6 on April 6 that consisted of Oklahoma State, TCU, SMU, Baylor and Arizona in addition to the Razorbacks. On April 21 Auburn offered as well. In all, Emory has 17 scholarship offers. He has set official visits to Arizona June 4-6, Oklahoma State June 9-11 and Baylor June 18-20 in addition to the Hogs. That leaves him one open visit date. Emory talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m looking for a college that’s going to develop me to the next level and make sure I have a degree,” Emory said. “Hopefully in three years, but for sure I will stay four years. The plan is to leave in three, but also just the relationships with the coaches. Just a family bond. Not only coaches that care about you on the field, but care about you as a person also.”

Emory talked about his dream of playing college football for three years then heading to the NFL.

“It’s definitely a big dream,” Emory said. “Just where I came from. A lot of people don’t make it where I’m from. Just what my family has been through. My mom raised me her whole life just being a single mom. It would mean a lot to not just me, but my family. It would just make my home town really proud. That’s really all I want.”

Emory was named the District 9-5A-II Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 despite being just a junior and playing for a team that finished 4-6. Those awards usually go to seniors who play on teams a winning record. Emory had 48 tackles, including 31 solo, nine for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

“My strengths is I’m going to cause a disruption wherever I’m lined up on the D-line,” Emory said. “You can trust me on pass situations. You can give me any play you want me to do and I’m going to do it. I feel like my strength is run stopping. I feel like that’s important.”

Emory fought a courageous battle for several months being hospitalized in different places such as Dallas and then St. Michael’s in Texarkana. He wasn’t able to walk among other things with the disease that started in February.

“They think I had COVID with those symptoms,” Emory said. “I had been sick. It was my immune system and I got treatment now I’m back on my feet.”

