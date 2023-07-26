FAYETTEVILLE — When Barry Odom left to become head coach at UNLV Arkansas’ Sam Pittman did a nationwide search to replace him.

However, when Pittman interviewed UCF’s Williams he knew that was the man for the job.

“I interviewed four or five guys,” Pittman said. “When I got done with him, I called Hunter Yurachek and told him, “This is our guy.” In the portal world, coaching world, he’s very aggressive, and I knew in the portal world, if we lost somebody, we could dang sure replace them. Travis, he’s a great man, very positive guy, really good coach.”

Pittman talked about the aggressive manner that Williams’ team played defense last season.

“I imagine we’ll see more aggressive but I don’t want to be that aggressive,” Pittman said. “Man, they were Cover 0 a lot. I’m watching it and so when I interviewed him, I said, “Hey, man, I want to go after people but every now and then, can you leave a guy in the middle of the field back there, you know.”

“Those type things have turnovers that come. Sometimes you think about, well, what about if your corner gets beat and they go score. His corners — well, what happens if we hit the quarterback and the ball goes up in the air and we get it and go score a touchdown, too. I like that. I have a lot of confidence in him and we will certainly be more aggressive. That’s just his nature and his style.”

Arkansas added 19 new recruits from the transfer portal with many on defense. Pittman saw some of them in the spring while the others arrived in late May and early June.

“Well, I think first of all, the guys that we have on our team I think are better,” Pittman said. “You know, they have improved. They have improved their strength and their speed and those things.

Some of those times, we have seen in spring ball, I think nine of them are not, you know — they are new-new. The brand new ones that came in in June and those things. You really don’t know. You don’t have a clue. But for that part of it, you’re looking for some depth. And man, if somebody will come in and able to start from that group, boy, you’ve really hit the jackpot.”

Pittman was able to retain Deke Adams on the defensive line and the savvy recruiter added four key defensive linemen from the transfer portal.

“How we are going to be better on defense, you know, I think we are going to be better on the D-Line,” Pittman said. “I think we’ll be able to play a four-man front. I think we’ll be a little more aggressive. We’ve always tried to get man-to-man cover corners. And I think between Snaxx (Lorando Johnson) and Nudie (Dwight McGlothern) and Day-Day (LaDarrius Bishop) and (Jaylon) Braxton and some of those guys, I think we are going to have an opportunity to play a little bit more man which will allow us to be a little more aggressive and move that front.

“Moving the front helps you in the run game as much as it does in the pass game, and I think, well, we’ve got to do that a little bit more than what we have in the past.”

Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Little Rock against Western Carolina.