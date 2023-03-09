FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his staff have signed 11 scholarship transfers from the portal to this point and 10 will be on campus to begin spring drills today.

Pittman was asked if he has an unwritten rule not putting transfers at top of the depth chart before they practice?

“To be perfectly honest with you, I made a mistake last year,” Pittman said. “I believe that anybody that’s new, they need to earn a spot even if the whole team knows that they’re going to be the starter. You’ve got to put them on the second or third team, somewhere in there.

“Last year, we did not do that with (wide receiver Jadon) Haselwood. He was the only one. He came in and he was a starter. You know what? If we had waited a practice or two, he would have been the starter anyway, but we didn’t. Yes, your depth chart will certainly — hopefully — look different from the beginning of spring ball to the end or the spring game.”

Haselwood transferred in from Oklahoma while Matt Landers came from Toledo. They went on to lead the Hogs in receptions. In 12 games, Haselwood caught 59 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns. Landers added 47 catches for 901 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Both Haselwood and Landers are off to the 2023 NFL Draft and Ketron Jackson transferred to Baylor. So the Hogs brought in three scholarship wide receivers from the transfer portal and also a talented preferred walk-on from Memphis. But Tyrone Broden, Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa along with walk-on Marlon Crockett will have to earn their way to top of the depth chart.

“Now at the wideout position, that’s a little bit different story there,” Pittman said. “Obviously we haven’t been throwing and catching and all that stuff. But if you look at Jaedon Wilson would be, Bryce Stephens, (Sam) Mbake and (Isaiah) Sategna.

“The guys you think would be there, they are. And then I think we hit the jackpot with the three transfers we got. Again, they haven’t caught balls, but I’m talking about work ethic and ability with TeSlaa, and Broden and Armstrong. I think all three of them are going to help us.”

Joshua Braun will compete on the offensive line for one of the guard spots. Jacolby Criswell joined the team as a talented quarterback.

On defense, John Morgan III and Trajan Jeffcoat are talented at the defensive end spots. Antonio Grier is going to compete at linebacker. Alfahiym Walcott is going to push for a starting spot at safety and Lorando Johnson is a talented cornerback. Arkansas signed Georgia transfer Jaheim Singletary earlier this week. He is a defensive back.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia