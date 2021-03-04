Top-Ranked Razorbacks Host Murray State This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ first test as the No. 1 team in all of college baseball comes this weekend.

Ohio Valley Conference foe Murray State makes the trip to Baum-Walker Stadium for a three-game set against the top-ranked Hogs. First pitch in the series opener between the Razorbacks and the Racers is at p.m. Friday, March 5.

The second game of the weekend series was moved up two hours to 1 p.m. to minimize conflicts for fans attending both the Razorback baseball and men’s basketball games on Saturday, March 6. The finale is slated to start at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7.

Tune In

All three of the Razorbacks’ games this weekend will stream live on SEC Network+ with Steven Davis and Troy Eklund on the call. Catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call all weekend long.

Radio Affiliates

Conway – KASR-FM 92.7

El Dorado – KELD-AM 107.1 (FM Translator)

Fayetteville – KQSM-FM 92.1

Forrest City – KXJK-AM 950

Forrest City – KXJK-FM 106.5

Fort Smith – KERX-FM 95.3

Little Rock – KABZ-FM 103.7

Marshall – KBCN-FM 104.3

Mena – KTTG-FM 96.3

Rogers – KURM-AM 790

Rogers – KURM-FM 100.3

Stuttgart – KWAK-FM 105.5

Texarkana, TX – KKTK-AM 1400

Top-Ranked Razorbacks

Arkansas enters the third week of the season as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation.

Undefeated with three wins against top-10 opponents through the first seven games, the Razorbacks claimed the top ranking from five of the six major polls, including Baseball America and D1Baseball. It marks the first time that Arkansas is the country’s top-ranked team since before the 2013 campaign.

HAWWWWWWWGS

Arkansas continued its hot start last weekend against Southeast Missouri State, sweeping the four-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium to improve to 7-0. The Razorbacks have won seven straight ballgames to begin the season for the second year in a row and for the eighth time overall in the Dave Van Horn era (19 seasons).

The Hogs have opened a campaign with a perfect 8-0 record only four times under Van Horn’s guidance, doing so in 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2016.

Pitching Matchups & History

Friday

Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Murray State LHP Shane Burns (0-1, 6.23 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 6.23ERA) vs. Murray State RHP Sam Gardner (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

Sunday

Arkansas LHP Lael Lockhart (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Murray State RHP Jack Wenninger (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

The Razorbacks and Racers have only clashed twice before, playing two games during the 1986 campaign. Arkansas hosted Murray State and split the series in Fayetteville, winning the second and most recent meeting between the two programs, 29-4.