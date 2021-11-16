Todd McShay Has Three Razorbacks Among His Best Players for 2022 NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Todd McShay is considered one of the top NFL Draft gurus and he has released his Top 32 ranking as well as the Top 10 at each position with a trio of Razorbacks making the list.

The top Razorback is junior wide receiver Treylon Burks who is rated the No. 24 player regardless of position for the draft and No. 6 at his position. Redshirt sophomore Jalen Catalon is the No. 4 safety and redshirt senior John Ridgeway is the No. 5 defensive tackle.

Burks is from Warren High School and had an outstanding career at Arkansas. In 10 games, Burks leads the Razorbacks with 51 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has rushed 10 times for 115 yards and a touchdown. He is 0-2 passing the football. Burks surprisingly was left off the Biletnikoff List semifinalists. Sam Pittman was asked about that on Monday.

“Oh, I’m the worst about awards,” Pittman said. “I mean, I didn’t know that. Does that surprise me? He would win it if I was voting. Not really. I don’t know where he would matchup statistics-wise. There’s a lot of stats out there. But for us, he’s, and I would say if you ask our opponents, the real deal and worthy of being on that list.”

Prior to this season, in 20 games Burks had caught 80 passes for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns. He had rushed 24 times for 110 yards. He had 13 punt returns for 134 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 226 yards.

Catalon injured his shoulder and hasn’t played since the Ole Miss game. He has 44 tackles, 22 solo, and picked off two passes. Prior to this season, the former Mansfield (Texas) Legacy standout had 105 tackles, 54 solo, two for loss, three forced fumbles with one recovery, trio of interceptions and eight pass breakups in 14 games.

Ridgeway is currently in his first season at Arkansas. Prior to the Razorbacks, he played for Illinois State from 2017-2020. In 30 games, Ridgeway had 102 tackles, 51 solo, eight for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and one recovery, an interception, three quarterback hurries and four pass breakups. In nine games at Arkansas, Ridgeway has 33 tackles, eight solo, 3.5 for loss and two sacks.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30.