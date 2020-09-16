TJ Shanahan Drawing Heavy Recruiting Attention With 28 Offers, Arkansas Among Those in Pursuit

FAYETTEVILLE — Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek Class of 2023 offensive lineman TJ Shanahan has 28 offers including one from the University of Arkansas.

Shanahan, 6-5, 310, is set to begin his sophomore season on Thursday night when Timber Creek plays host to Hagerty in non-conference game set for 7 p.m. After months of doubt and pessimistic outlooks for a 2020 football season, Shanahan is happy to be playing.

“I’m definitely excited,” Shanahan said. “I’m really excited. I’m definitely looking forward to my sophomore season. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and get in the groove of things.”

I am truly blessed and very humbled to have earned an offer from the University of Arkansas! #WPS @coachbraddavis @TCHSFB @CoachJayUConn pic.twitter.com/RnhQDYXu4s — Tj Shanahan (@TShanahan66) August 5, 2020

Tom Lemming rates him the nation’s best offensive lineman in the Class of 2023. He was offered a scholarship by Arkansas on Aug. 5. He talked about the Razorbacks.

“I just know Coach (Sam) Pittman,” Shanahan said. “He’s a really like a big offensive line guy. I know he has put like 27 guys in the NFL. I talked to Coach Brad Davis and he was telling me that. It was really cool to hear about the offensive linemen and stuff. He really knows what he is doing. He has been around the game for a long time. That’s definitely high on my board trying to get the next level in college. That’s one thing I’m definitely looking forward to is building a relationship with Coach Davis and Coach Pittman and then really go from there.”

A lot of schools when they hire an assistant coach to be a head coach they either go for a skill-position player or even a defensive back. Instead, Hunter Yurachek went for Pittman. Shanahan loves that choice.

“That will definitely play a big factor,” Shanahan said. “That is important and with the offensive line guys. Many head coaches don’t know as much about the offensive as Pittman does. He has been there and done that with some top level guys. So that’s something I’m definitely looking forward to learning more about Coach Davis and stuff.”

With Pittman coaching them Georgia had a pair of offensive linemen drafted in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft. That didn’t go unnoticed by Shanahan.

“That draws attention early,” Shanahan said. “That’s a big thing with how many guys you put in the NFL. That means you can be in that position and that’s really big for me just knowing he has coached them up. They are a better person and player not just in college, but when they get to the next level too. That’s really big on my part.”

Some of the other schools in addition to Arkansas that Shanahan likes are Florida, Florida State, Arizona State, Oregon, USC and Ohio State.

“Just schools in general,” Shanahan said. “I’m just looking forward to that and also more about about Arkansas.”

The SEC schools offering him in addition to Arkansas are Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and Florida. His other offers are from Maryland, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan State, Arizona State, Cincinnati, USC, Miami (Fla.), FAU, FIU, South Florida, UCF, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Florida State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Oregon and Tennessee-Martin (which was his first offer).

A-B honor roll for the second semester, great way to finish the year ! pic.twitter.com/VqSfCKSZBL — Tj Shanahan (@TShanahan66) July 2, 2020

Raised my GPA from a 3.4 to a 3.8, Student before Athlete ! pic.twitter.com/w5EmsKtRq4 — Tj Shanahan (@TShanahan66) May 27, 2020