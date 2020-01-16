Tight End Allen Horace Changes Up Visit Plans

FAYETTEVILLE — Crockett (Texas) three-star tight end Allen Horace has had a change in his visit plans.

Horace, 6-4, 250, will still be at Arkansas this weekend and also will see UTSA Jan. 24-26. However, he won’t be going to Maryland the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 weekend.

After a long talk with my family I will be visiting Ole’ Miss on January 31st instead of the University of Maryland.



University of Arkansas- January 17th



UTSA- January 24th



University of Mississippi- January 31st



!!!!God Bless 🙏🏾!!!! — not allenraay.🤢 (@allenraay) January 16, 2020

Horace had a very good senior season. He caught 35 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was once committed to Arkansas. Horace committed to Arkansas on April 14 at the conclusion of an offiical visit to Fayetteville. He decommitted on Dec. 11 following Chad Morris’ firing three days earlier.

He’s able to visit Arkansas again because he hasn’t used his five official visits. UTSA may be more of a threat for Horace than one would normally think since he chose Arkansas partly because of Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr.. Traylor is now the head coach at UTSA while Lunney is the offensive coordinator.

All three of Horace’s finalists changed head coaches since the conclusion of the season. In addition to Traylor at UTSA, Sam Pittman is now the head coach at Arkansas and Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

At Arkansas this weekend, Horace will get a chance to not only spend time with Pittman, but also new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and Jon Cooper, who is in charge of the tight ends.