Arkansas put up a great effort at Bryant-Denny Stadium, but a second-half rally fell just three-points shorts 24-21 to the No. 11 Tide.
The Hogs (2-5, 0-4) now will finally get to return home and play an SEC game in Razorback Stadium. Here’s some numbers related to the game.
0 — Number of turnovers for Hogs on Saturday.
2 — Number of penalties for Arkansas on Saturday for 13 yards.
3 — Number of points the Hogs allowed to Alabama in second half.
3.5 — Sacks by Landon Jackson against the Tide which was a career high.
4 — Number of 50-plus field goals in as many attempts for Cam Little this season. He had ones of 55 and 49 against Alabama.
5 — Number of sacks Hogs had against the Tide which was most since against them since 2006.
5 — Distance of Isaiah Sategna’s first career touchdown catch. He also had a 14-yard grab.
6 — Number of carries for AJ Green against Alabama. That was all it took for him to lead team with 44 yards rushing.
11 — Tackles on Saturday by Jackson which also is a career high.
13 — First downs by Arkansas compared to 18 for Alabama.
14 — Number of third downs for Arkansas converting only four of them.
18 — Games in a row for KJ Jefferson to throw at least one touchdown pass.
23 — Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong has caught at least one pass in as many games dating back to 2021 at Texas A&M-Commerce.
30:11 — Time of possession for Arkansas compared to 29:49 for Tide.
60 — Number of offensive plays for Arkansas Saturday compared to 63 for the Tide.
62 — Number of career touchdown passes for Jefferson. That ranks second in Arkansas history tied with Ryan Mallett.
70 — Length of a Max Fletcher punt on Saturday which is a career long.
71 — Temperature at Bryant-Denny Stadium at kickoff.
250 — Total offense for Arkansas against Alabama. 150 passing and 100 rushing.
100,077 — Saturday’s announced attendance.