Three Young Quarterbacks Will Visit For Arkansas, Texas Game on Saturday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host at least three young standouts at quarterback on Saturday when the Razorbacks face Texas.

The quarterbacks are Maize (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star Avery Johnson, 6-2, 170, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County Class of 2025’s EJ Colson, 6-1, 185, and Greenwood Class of 2026’s Kane Archer, 6-0,170.

Archer has the Greenwood ninth-grade team off to a 2-0 start having defeated Shiloh Christian and Russellville. They will be at Booneville on Thursday night. Archer plays on Tuesday night with the eighth-grade team. In the season opener against Shiloh Christian, Archer completed 9 of 11 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing nine times for 84 yards. He holds offers from Michigan and Missouri.

Johnson holds 17 offers including one from the Razorbacks. Johnson also was at Arkansas this summer during a camp. He has Maize off to a 1-0 start on the season as they defeated Andover 17-14 in the season opener. They will be at Haysville this Friday.

Colson and Peach County are 0-2 to start the season in high school varsity action. They will be at Griffin on Friday night. Colson has offers to Western Kentucky and Arkansas.

#8 Kane Archer | Quarterback

Class: 2026

Greenwood Bulldogs (AR)

Ht: 5’11 1/2 Wt: 172

40: 4.91 5/10/5: 4.11

Hand Size 9 3/4

GPA: 3.5

Other Sports: Basketball

Film Link: https://t.co/2SobwfdhN4 — Kane Archer (@KaneArcher9) May 18, 2021

First passing touchdown of my freshman season pic.twitter.com/baxzoGV5jx — EJ Colson (@colson_ej) August 21, 2021