Three Thoughts About Arkansas Football

FAYETTEVILLE — After a Monday filled with rumors and wild speculation things seemed to have calmed down in Hog World now.

Of course one rumor can cause it all to break loose again because it’s that time of year. Here’s three thoughts related to Razorback Football.

20 Starters Returning?

Unless some juniors leave early for the 2021 NFL Draft or enter the transfer portal it appears the Hogs will have 20 starters returning in 2021. That total is unheard of, but with seniors able to return it appears the Hogs are going to be able to pull that off. At this time, only two starters from last year are expected to not be back. That is quarterback Feleipe Franks and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall. Technically speaking one could make a case only 19 starters are returning since it would be fair to count running back Rakeem Boyd as a starter not returning. But Trelon Smith started more games than Boyd this season and got more reps so it’s also fair to count Smith as a returning starter. The fact seven seniors opted to return guaranteed Sam Pittman will have a very experienced team in 2021.

RB — Trelon Smith

WR — Treylon Burks

WR — Mike Woods

WR — De’Vion Warren and Trey Knox

TE — Blake Kern and Hudson Henry

OL — Ricky Stromberg

OL — Brady Latham

OL — Beaux Limmer and Ty Clary

OL — Myron Cunningham

OL — Dalton Wagner and Noah Gatlin

DL — Isaiah Nichols

DL — Dorian Gerald and Julius Coates and Zach Williams

LB — Grant Morgan

LB — Bumper Pool

DB — Montaric Brown

DB — LaDarrius Bishop and Hudson Clark

DB — Joe Foucha

DB — Jalen Catalon

DB — Greg Brooks and Nick Turner

Newcomers Heading Fayetteville This Weekend

Arkansas is set to welcome approximately 15 new Razorbacks to campus this weekend. They will take the COVID test on Sunday and then when cleared join the team to start lifting and offseason activities.

The newcomers are San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2, 205; Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205; Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185; DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172; Rockledge (Fla.) wide receiver Raheim Sanders, 6-2, 210; Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212; Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County linebacker Chris Paul, 6-1, 235; Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 175; Cedartown (Ga.) safety Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 192; and Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195; from high schools.

Others are former Charlotte offensive lineman Ty’Kieast Crawford, 6-5, 335; former Penn State cornerback Trent Gordon, 5-11, 188; and Jones (Miss.) College defensive tackle Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310.

A pair of walk-on transfers are former Marian University safety Darrell Wilson, 6-2, 210; and Bentonville running back Preston Crawford, 6-0, 200.

The remainder of the recruits will report in late May or early June.

2021 Schedule

The Arkansas schedule for this fall includes six games in Fayetteville, one in Little Rock, a home game in Arlington, Texas, and road games at Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU and Georgia.

The Hogs will face Rice (Sept. 4), Texas (Sept. 11), Georgia Southern (Sept. 18) and UAPB (Oct. 23). All four non-conference games are slated to be played in Fayetteville.

The SEC games in Fayetteville will only be Auburn and Mississippi State. Missouri will be in Little Rock and Texas A&M in Arlington.