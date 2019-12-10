Three Things to Know About Brad Davis

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis was with Sam Pittman and Steve Caldwell on the recruiting trail Monday night.

The trio saw both Jonesboro defensive end Jashaud Stewart and Bryant outside linebacker Catrell Wallace. The two are committed to Arkansas and will visit Jan. 17-19.

While no official announcement has been made from the University of Arkansas Davis is on the job and recruiting. Rumors started to surface on Monday that Davis was going to be the offensive line hire for Pittman.

Who is Brad Davis? Here’s three things that allow you to know a little more about him.

Played at Oklahoma

The Baton Rouge (La.) native, is a 2003 graduate of the University of Oklahoma where he was a starting offensive lineman for the Sooners. He competed on two Big 12 championship teams, the 2000 National Championship squad and played in the Independence Bowl (1999), Orange Bowl (2001), Cotton Bowl (2002) and Rose Bowl (2003). Davis was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in 2002. He is 39.

SEC Experience, Ties to Sam Pittman

In addition to two years at Missouri (2018-19), Davis also coached the offensive line at Florida (2017). As far as a tie to Pittman, he was a grad assistant at North Carolina working with Pittman on the offensive line. The head coach at North Carolina was Butch Davis.

NFL Summer Internships

He has also served two separate NFL summer internships, working with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and Seattle Seahawks in 2012.