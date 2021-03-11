Three Razorback Recruit Predictions

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seven commitments in the Class of 2022 and could be adding some more soon.

They have added three in the past week. On Saturday, both Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-0 1/2, 211, and Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-8, 290, went public with their commitments. On Wednesday night Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 227, committed to the Hogs.

Here’s predictions for three more Arkansas targets.

E’Marion Harris, OT, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

This kid plays both ways for Joe T., but will concentrate on offense when he gets to college. His father, Elliott Harris, played for the Hogs. Nick Saban offered Harris when he was in the ninth grade. Harris helped lead Joe T. to a state championship in 2019. He has offers from Oklahoma and many others. He is a four-star recruit with ESPN. Prediction: Arkansas

Click here for his highlights

Phaizon Wilson, WR, 6-4, 200, Lancaster, Texas

Has narrowed his decision down to Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss. He was once committed to Texas, but can’t sign with the Longhorns since they hired his high school coach. A four-star recruit with ESPN. He is closing in on a decision. Prediction: Arkansas

Committing April 5 🥱……. — P.wilson Animal🥱 (@phaizon_wilson) March 8, 2021

Joshua White, DE, 6-5, 248, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Also a four-star recruit with ESPN. He has narrowed his list of schools down to Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Ohio State, Nebraska and Mississippi State. Talented defensive end who is from same high school as running back Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 180. A decision could come at any time for him. Prediction: Arkansas