Three Predictions Related to Arkansas’ Football Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas currently has eight commitments in the Class of 2022, but expect that number to continue to climb in coming weeks.

The recruiting scene is very likely to change on June 1 and when it does expect the recruiting chatter to pick up tremendously.

Here’s three predictions on where some Arkansas targets could end up. I rate each as strong, firm or shaky as far as my level of confidence in the preditions.

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-6, 310, Joe T. Robinson

Rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and other services. Outstanding offensive lineman who is forced to play both ways for the Senators, but when he gets to college and concentrates on one side of the ball look for him to excel. ESPN rates him the No. 2 prospect in Arkansas behind Maumelle offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, who is already committed to Arkansas. That is two big-time offensive linemen for a school to plug into the line. Harris’ father, Elliott, played for the Hogs. Prediction: Arkansas (Strong)

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesville (Ga.) Lee County

Being recruited by Cody Kennedy. The Hogs are seeking to land Washington and along with current commitment DeWitt’s Dax Courtney. Washington will be at Arkansas the June 4-6 weekend. Also in June he will see Cincinnati and UCF on official visits and possibly Kansas State as well. He has those four schools plus South Florida and Ole Miss in his Top 6. Prediction: Arkansas (Firm)

Chandler Smith, WR, 6-3, 180, Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic

This prospect is a three-star and not particularly high one at that, but the recruiting services are getting this one wrong. Smith is 6-3 and can absolutely fly. He will be at Arkansas the June 4-6 weekend for an official visit. This battle could come down to Arkansas and former Arkansas assistant Justin Stepp who is now at South Carolina. He will visit the Gamecocks and then Florida on consecutive weekends following Arkansas. Prediction: Arkansas (Shaky)