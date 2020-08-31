Three Future Predictions for Key Arkansas Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has 18 commitments for the Class of 2021 and three more for 2022.

They appear to be close to adding more recruits for those classes. Last week, I started this series with predictions for five key recruits. Click here if you missed that.

This week is a look at three more recruits and predictions on where they will go to college.

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City (Texas), 2021 — This is a prospect who clearly favored Arkansas when he visited for a Junior Day on March 7. However, due to COVID-19 the recruiting visits came to a halt after that. Rumors of him possibly going to Texas, TCU or Texas A&M made the rounds. It appears things are now looking good for the Hogs again. Prediction: Arkansas

Isaiah Sategna, WR, 5-11, 165, Fayetteville, 2022 — Like Jackson, Sategna is also a track standout. His dad is an assistant coach at Arkansas with the men’s track team. Sategna is a speedy receiver who opened his season this past Friday night against Conway. Prediction: Arkansas

Patrick Foley, P, 6-3, 185, Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep, 2021 — He handles all the kicking duties for his high school team. If he attends Arkansas he would concentrate on punting. Last year, he was perfect on seven field goal attempts and all 21 point after touchdowns. He averaged 36.4 yards per punt with a long of 52 and then on 45 kickoffs averaged 48.7 yards with nine touchbacks. Prediction: Arkansas