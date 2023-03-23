FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Tuesday for the sixth of 15 allowed drills this spring.

The Hogs are enjoying spring break this week. Here’s a closer look at each position on offense and not just based on five practices, but a projection of how each could look in the fall.

Quarterback

This is one of the strongest positions on the team and it goes even beyond KJ Jefferson. The depth behind Jefferson is better than it has ever been. Behind him are Cade Fortin, Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton plus some talented walk ons. Jefferson is among the best quarterbacks in the nation. What he has done at Arkansas speaks for itself. Criswell was a highly sought quarterback out of Morrilton who went to North Carolina. Given the second chance to be a Razorback the strong-armed and athletic Criswell jumped on it. Singleton has shown a lot of promise so far. The true freshman has a bright future. Fortin stepped in some when Jefferson was injured last year. By the fall, I would suspect Criswell is the first option if Jefferson were to miss time.

Running Back

This too is one of the strongest positions on the team. Jimmy Smith is a recruiting machine. He targets running backs and then goes and gets them and then develops them. Rocket Sanders is entering his junior season and is, like Jefferson, among the best in the nation at his position. But if he were to get hurt as he did in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl both Rashod Dubinion and AJ Green stepped up and showed they are more than capable of making an impact. Dubinion had 20 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 19 yards. Green rushed 13 times for 99 yards and a touchdown. He also pulled in four passes for 30 yards. Dominique Johnson has shown he’s an SEC-type back. He’s still mending from an injury, but should be back for the season. In addition, Smith has added Naples (Fla.) four-star Isaiah Augustave who arrive in late May or early June. Depth, depth and more depth and well coached is best way to describe the running back room at Arkansas.

Wide Receiver

Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson return from last season and have looked good so far. Unfortunately for Wilson he was involved in an automobile accident and is out for the remainder of spring. Sam Mbake and Isaiah Sategna also return from last year. The Hogs added Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Isaac TeSlaa from the portal. Broden suffered an injury in the team’s scrimmage so his status isn’t known at this time. Davion Dozier was the lone high school recruit signed to play wide receiver. He will arrive in the summer. Landon Rogers is also still on the team. A couple of walk ons who had good performances at the scrimmage were Marlon Crockett and Chris Harris. There isn’t a lot of proven performers returning at wide receiver, but it was the same last year and that group turned out fine. Stephens, like Ketron Jackson last year, has the most experience.

Tight End

Super senior Nathan Bax has returned. He has the most experience and Morgan Turner will put that to good use. Tyrus Washington caught a 17-yard touchdown pass against Kansas. Washington has unlimited potential. True freshman Luke Hasz has looked good in practice and should be an impact freshman. Shamar Easter will arrive in late May or early June. He and Hasz were both four-star recruits. The Hogs could still add a tight end through the transfer portal simply because of numbers. Sam Pittman has said before he likes to have five tight ends on scholarship and right now the Hogs are sitting at four.

Offensive Line

After two years of basically starting the same players with the exception of a player here or there the offensive line will have three new starters. Beaux Limmer has moved from right guard to center and then Brady Latham will be the left guard or left tackle. Gone are Luke Jones, Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner. But Cody Kennedy and the Hogs have good options to replace them. They signed Joshua Braun from Florida. He will likely be a guard though he experimented some at right tackle. Ty’Kieast Crawford started the bowl game at right guard, but was injured on the first series. He is a candidate for both guard and tackle. E’Marion Harris stepped in at right guard against Kansas when Crawford went down and played well. Patrick Kutas, Andrew Chamblee and Devon Manuel are others who seem to be ready to play and make an impact. Terry Wells seems to finally be healthy and could push for playing time. Eli Henderson and Cole Carson are other young offensive linemen. The Hogs added Paris Patterson, Joey Su’a and Luke Brown in the Class of 2023. All are on campus, but Brown is rehabbing from surgery. The Hogs are still likely to add one or two more offensive linemen from the transfer portal. Josh Street is a very talented walk-on who is competing at center. The Hogs have some other talented walk-on linemen.