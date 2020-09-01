This Week’s Games Around Arkansas Involving Razorback Recruits

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has 16 offers out in Arkansas and all but one prospect will be in action on Friday night.

Fort Smith Northside and Dreyden Norwood defeated Fort Smith Southside 35-7 last Thursday night and has a bye this week. Norwood, 6-1, 175, is committed to Texas A&M.

Here’s the games this week.

Ashdown (1-0) at De Queen (0-1)

Class of 2023 tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 205, and the Panthers defeated Hamburg 28-20 last Friday night to get off to a successful start. On the other hand, De Queen got beat 39-0 by Mena and tight end Mason Brotherton, who is committed to Kansas. Easter has offers from Arkansas and Kansas.

Cabot (1-0) at Jonesboro (1-0)

Jonesboro and Class of 2021 linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, defeated Little Rock Catholic 28-24 to open the season. Avant is committed to the Hogs. Cabot will be a tough test. They defeated Searcy 35-18 this past Friday night. This could be one of the better Cabot teams in recent years.

DeWitt (0-0) at McGehee (0-0)

DeWitt was scheduled to open the 2020 season with Stuttgart this past Friday, but it was rescheduled for Sept. 18. DeWitt is led by Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6. 210, who is committed to Arkansas. He could be in line for a big season this fall.

Owasso (Okla.) (1-0) at Fayetteville (0-1)

Fayetteville jumped out to a 14-0 lead over Conway this past Friday night, but then lost 38-21. Fayetteville has a pair of Class of 2022 prospects sought by the Hogs and others. Wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, and linebacker Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, are among the top prospects in the state. Owasso blasted Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe 48-21 last week to get off to a great start. Fayetteville will need all the home fan support it can get this week in a tough matchup.

Jacksonville (0-0) at Little Rock Mills (0-1)

Jacksonville and Class of 2023 running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, lost to Little Rock Parkview in a scrimmage game. This week will be the real thing. Mills fell 47-22 to Newport in its opener. Jacksonville also has Class of 2021 defensive lineman Tyas Martin, 6-4, 315, who is committed to Colorado.

Elkins (1-0) at Greenland (0-0)

Greenland Class of 2022 defensive end JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, is committed to Arkansas. Elkins is coming off a very impressive 46-8 win over Lincoln. This could be a dandy. I love the two quarterbacks as well in this game. Elkins’ Kain Johnson, 5-11, 175, and Greenland’s Gabe Wilson, 6-2, 205, are outstanding high school quarterbacks. This is the season opener for Greenland.

Little Rock Parkview (0-0) at Little Rock Southwest (0-1)

In its first game in program history, Southwest fell to West Memphis 35-16 last Friday. Daryl Patton is the head coach there and will build that program just like he has all others he has been at. Parkview has a chance to be very good this season. Brad Bolding has two Class of 2021 Arkansas commitments in quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 237. He also has Class of 2022 running back James Jointer, 6-0, 201, who holds several offers including one from the Hogs. This could be another very good game.

Wynne (1-0) at West Memphis (1-0)

Wynne has Class of 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, who is committed to the Hogs. Wells, in my opinion, is the top prospect in Arkansas in the Class of 2021. Wynne defeated Marion 35-19 last Friday while West Memphis beat Little Rock Southwest 35-16. Very good game here.

Barton (0-0) at Clarendon (0-0)

It’s the season opener for both teams. Clarendon is led by Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175. McAdoo holds double-digit offers including one from the Hogs. He is someone to watch for moving up the recruiting rankings in the future.

Maumelle (1-0) at Joe T. Robinson (0-1)

Maumelle defeated Sylvan Hills 27-21 this past Friday night. They have a pair of 2022 standouts drawing national attention. Offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, and defensive end Nico Davillier, 6-5, 270, hold long list of offers including from Arkansas. Joe T. Robinson lost to Class of 2022 running back Joseph Himon, 5-10, 175, and Pulaski Academy 48-35 last Friday night. Class of 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, has a double-digit list of offers including one from the Razorbacks. A couple other Senators had big nights against the Bruins. Class of 2021 defensive end DJ Withers, 6-4, 245, is committed to Kansas. He had nine tackles, including seven solo, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and forced two fumbles. Class of 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston, 6-4, 208, completed 26 of 49 passes for 303 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Gaston also rushed two times for 16 yards and a touchdown.