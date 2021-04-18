This week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk

The spring season is officially over for Arkansas football, but the work doesn’t stop with the conclusion of the Red-White Spring Game this past Saturday. Now it’s time for Arkansas to focus on the future of the program beyond just the fall season.

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Hogville Inside Otis Kirk breaks down a high school star’s decision to decommit from Florida State to join Arkansas. He also previews a future Razorback tight end who will be joining that commit at Claredon to make them a powerhouse within the high school ranks.

Finally, Kirk breaks down the opening of the collegiate recruiting on June 1st, along with some insight on when and who will be coming to the Arkansas campus for official visits.