“The Voice of the SEC Tournament”: John George gets set for 14th Year with the SEC

“The Basketball Palace of Mid-America” and “These are your Arkansas Razorbacks” are just two of the phrases Razorback fans hear from public address announcer John George inside Bud Walton Arena. George, the basketball and football public address announcer for the Razorbacks, is completing his 42nd year at Arkansas.

He began doing women’s basketball for the Razorbacks and held that job for two seasons before taking over the last 40 with the men’s program.

George is now enter his 14th year of doing public address work for the SEC Tournament something he enjoys. After his work is done in Nashville this week he will work thirteen basketball games from Wednesday’s first round action to the championship game on Sunday.