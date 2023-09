FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – On this week’s episode of The KJ Kronicles, KJ’s mom takes us back to when KJ first started playing football.

Things didn’t go according to plan right off the bat, but it molded him into the quarterback he is today.

You can watch the full episode in the video above.

Vote on which KJ Kronicle you see next week by watching the Pig Trail Nation Gameday Show, each Saturday morning at 10 a.m.