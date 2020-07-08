The Fast Rise and Bright Future of Razorbacks Target Nico Davillier

MAUMELLE, Ark. — In a blink of an eye, Nico Davillier went from a name to watch to a name to know.

The rising junior Maumelle defensive end received his first Power 5 offer by Kansas in June. That merely put him on the radar. But from July 1-2, three SEC offers only hours apart — Georgia, Tennessee, and Arkansas — catapulted Davillier into the national spotlight. He has received offers from two more SEC schools since then: Missouri and Auburn.

Nick Walters visits with the 6’5 285 lb. defensive wrecking ball, along with his mother and coaches, to find out how his stock began to soar and what his future holds through high school and college.