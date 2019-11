LITTLE ROCK -- The recruiting process is winding down for 2020 Hog offer Jaylin Williams, and it could be that his Saturday trip to Fayetteville for a visit to Arkansas will be his last stop before committing to a school in the next couple of weeks.

Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect) said he is down to the Hogs and Auburn.