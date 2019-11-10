Texas Recruit Opts to Decommit From Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In what could be the first of several a recruit from Texas has opted to decommit from Arkansas.

Marshall’s Savion Williams announced his decision on Twitter.

Williams took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of May 3. He committed to the Hogs on May 11.

He was recruited to Arkansas by Justin Stepp and Jeff Traylor. He was committed to play wide receiver at Arkansas, but was forced to play quarterback this season.

He has helped lead Marshall to a 7-3 record. He has passed for 942 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 800 more and 14 more scores. He has caught 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

With the news of Chad Morris being fired more recruits are likely to decommit.