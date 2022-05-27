FAYETTEVILLE — No. 18 Texas came into this super regional not known as the power hitting team, but they hit two home runs on Friday night and went on to a 3-1 victory over No. 4 Arkansas at Bogle Park before a packed house.

In the top of the third Arkansas broke a scoreless tie. With one out, KB Sides walked. Then following a flyout to left field. Taylor Ellsworth singled to shortstop who threw it late to first with Sides going to third. Then Danielle Gibson singled off the first baseman’s glove for a single that scored Sides.

In the bottom of the third Texas exploded for three runs to take the lead. Katie Cimusz and Janae Jefferson hit back-to-back home runs. Then with one out Alyssa Washington singled. That ended the night for Mary Haff. Courtney Deifel went to the bullpen and brought in Chenise Delce. She allowed a double to Mary Iakopo that plated Washington for a 3-1 Texas lead. Delce then struck out the next two hitters to get out of the inning.

Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini got stronger as the game went along. After Arkansas’ run in the top of the third, Dolcini retired eight in a row before Gibson singled in the top of the sixth. However Dolcini bounced back to strikeout Hannah Gammill and get Linnie Malkin to ground out to pitcher.

Texas had eight hits to five for Arkansas. Dolcini (22-10) gets the win and Mary Haff (20-5) takes the loss. Arkansas (48-10) and Texas (42-19-1) will play on Saturday to determine who goes to Oklahoma City.