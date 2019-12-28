Texas A&M Game Sold Out; Lettermen Return Jan. 4

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas Department of Athletics announced today that its men’s basketball game versus Texas A&M (Jan. 4, 2020) in Bud Walton Arena is sold out.

As part of the Texas A&M game, Arkansas will welcome back the Razorback Men’s Basketball Lettermen. There are a limited number of tickets remaining for lettermen and their families. For questions or additional information about the basketball lettermen weekend, contact Kevin Trainor at ktrainor@uark.edu.

All five Razorback Saturday home men’s basketball games in 2020 are sold out, including Texas A&M (Jan. 4), Kentucky (Jan. 18), TCU (Jan. 25), Mississippi State (Feb. 15) and Missouri (Feb. 22). This is most games in Bud Walton Arena Arkansas has sold out in advance for men’s basketball since having six in 2017-18.

To purchase single-game tickets for remaining games of the 2019-20 season, contact the Razorback Ticket Center by calling at 1-800-982-4647, by emailing raztk@uark.edu or visiting online by clicking here. For the five remaining home games, fans can purchase a “Three Game Flex Plan” to package tickets that best fit your schedule for a special reduced rate. To purchase the “Three Game Flex Plan,” CLICK HERE or contact the Razorback Ticket Center.

REMAINING HOME GAMES WITH TICKETS AVAILABLE

Jan. 15 – Wednesday – Vanderbilt (7:30 pm)

Jan. 29 – Wednesday – South Carolina (7:30 pm)

Feb. 4 – Tuesday – Auburn (6:00 pm)

Feb. 26 – Wednesday – Tennessee (7:30 pm)

Mar. 4 – Wednesday – LSU (6:00 pm)