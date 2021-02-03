Texas A&M Game Moved To February 7 in College Station

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas’ game at Texas A&M has been moved to February 7, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. Due to the postponement of the Aggies’ game against Tennessee, Arkansas will now head to Reed Arena a week earlier than originally scheduled. The game will move from ESPN2 to SEC Network, but will remain at 2 p.m.

The change in the Razorbacks’ schedule comes after Tennessee’s program had games against Mississippi State and Texas A&M postponed due a combination of a positive test, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Lady Vol’s program.

