FAYETTEVILLE — Former Tennessee offensive lineman Addison Nichols was pleasantly surprised by his official visit Arkansas.

Nichols, 6-5, 327, was a redshirt freshman for the Vols this season. The former four-star offensive lineman played in all the Tennessee games in 2023 and saw action two games in 2022 as a true freshman. How was the visit to Arkansas?

“The visit went great,” Nichols said. “It was extremely impressive. I learned a lot more than I expected from this place. There’s a lot around. I didn’t know there was so much growth and business here. The program and the school outside of football is extremely impressive. Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Eric) Mateos they are fantastic guys and fantastic coaches. They’re super impressive.”

What was the highlight of the visit?

“Honestly just getting to see Coach Pittman and meet Coach Mateos,” Nichols said. “That was probably the highlight.”

In addition to what you have already said, anything else stand out?

“I wasn’t really expecting so much business and after college opportunities here,” Nichols said. “I didn’t know Walmart has an office here. The opportunities through that are so unbelievable.”

Being a finance major, I guess you visited the Walton School of Business?

“Yes, it was really good,” Nichols said. “Unfortunately it was graduating yesterday so I didn’t get the full experience. But the people that went over there, gave us a tour and explained everything did a fantastic job. The trading center we didn’t get to go through everything, but we got to learn a lot about it which was really good.”

Nichols is down to three schools.

“Clemson Friday and Georgia Tech last weekend,” Nichols said.

With three visits down and no more planned, what did this do for the Hogs?

“Very impressive,” Nichols said.