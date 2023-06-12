FAYETTEVILLE — Warren has a history of sending wide receivers to college and another one is on the way with Tayshawn Edwards.

Edwards, 5-8, 150, already holds an SEC offer, but the schools will have to wait awhile for him since he’s in the Class of 2027. Edwards was offered by Ole Miss on June 15, 2022. He attended a football camp at Arkansas on Sunday. Afterward he talked about how it went.

“The camp was good,” Edwards said. “I learned a lot.”

Edwards talked about some of the things he learned from Kenny Guiton and the staff that will help him with the Lumberjacks.

“They told me to work harder every rep and I got better at it,” Edwards said.

Edwards is heading into his freshman season at Warren. Bo Hembree’s program is among the best in its classification each season and known for an explosive offense.

“I’m ready for it,” Edwards said of 2023 season. “I’ve got to stay down because they’ve got a good varsity core ahead of me. I’m ready to play my boys.”

Edwards still has a lot of time to grow and everything, but he also owns some special talents on the field now. He talked about the aspect of his game that he feels is his strength.

“Route running for sure,” Edwards said.

Warren has sent several outstanding receivers to Arkansas, other colleges and the NFL. Among the former Razorbacks from there are Jarius Wright, Treylon Burks, Greg Childs and Chris Gragg. Bret Smith went to Tennessee and others have made impact at various levels.

“Treylon, Chris Gragg that’s just a few that I can name,” Edwards said.

Edwards liked the facilities at Arkansas and spoke highly of them.

“I love it,” Edwards said. “They’ve got a great environment and good coaches.”

What would an offer to Arkansas mean to you?

“It would mean everything,” Edwards said. “I grew up in Arkansas. I love Arkansas so I would love to come here.”

Click here to see highlight.